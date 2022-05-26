ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Head of Elgin school district tries to reassure parents about safety after Texas school shooting

By Bernie Tafoya
 5 days ago

ELGIN, Ill. (WBBM NEWSRADIO) --The state’s second largest school district is trying to reassure parents about the safety of their children in schools and to offer advice to parents if their children have questions about the school massacre in Texas.

Elgin District U-46 Supt. Tony Sanders said he’s asked local police in the district to provide extra patrols around schools during the final days of the academic year. He also points out in a letter to parents that exterior doors of schools are locked at all times and that staff have key fobs in order to unlock doors to get in and that students and staff are instructed never to open doors for someone who’s outside.

“The district takes all threats to safety seriously, whether it is scrawled on a bathroom stall or posted on social media,” Sanders wrote in the letter. “We remind students to report to their school teacher, principal or the local police so an investigation can happen efficiently and effectively.”

Sanders also suggested parents limit the amount of media their children consume about the Texas school shooting and to offer them time and space to talk about or ask questions about what happened.

