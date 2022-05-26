ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Stroudsburg, PA

PA Man Stole Ambulance From Pocono Hospital: Report

By Nicole Acosta
 5 days ago
Bushkill Township Volunteer Fire Company Photo Credit: Bushkill Township Volunteer Fire Company Facebook

A Pennsylvania man was arrested after stealing an ambulance from a hospital in East Stroudsburg Tuesday, May 24, LehighValleyLive reports.

The 33-year-old man drove off in the empty Bushkill EMS ambulance outside Lehigh Valley Hospital-Pocono and was later captured in Franklin Township (Carbon County), the outlet says.

The unidentified man was being held in Monroe County Prison after being arraigned on charges of theft, receiving stolen property, and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, according to the outlet.

Daily Voice

BUSTED: PA Man, 33, Nabbed On Felony Drug Distribution Charges By State Police

A Pennsylvania man wanted on felony drug charges has been arrested by state police, authorities confirmed. Ryan M. Dunwell, 33, of Palmer Township, was initially charged on a warrant with felony counts of possession with intent to deliver and criminal use of a communication facility, as well as possession of paraphernalia and intentional possession of drugs by a person not registered, DailyVoice.com reported.
PALMER TOWNSHIP, PA
sauconsource.com

Man Lost BMW, Cash in Purchase Involving Stolen Vehicle: Police

A 20-year-old Coopersburg man lost his BMW and $8,000 in cash in a used car deal which state police say turned sour. According to a news release by Pennsylvania State Police at Dublin, the man traded his white 2007 BMW 335i plus the cash for a red 2018 BMW M4 in a private sale that took place May 9 in Milford Township, Bucks County.
COOPERSBURG, PA
Daily Voice

Driver Fatally Shot, Crashes Into Pickup Truck In Pottstown: DA

A 22-year-old man was killed while driving in Pottstown after unknown suspects opened fire on him on Sunday, May 29, authorities said. Nahmer Baird, of Pottstown, was driving a white Nissan Sentra down the 400 block of West Street when there was an "exchange of gunfire" with a black Chrysler 300 around 8:10 p.m., Montgomery County District Attorney Kevin R. Steele said.
POTTSTOWN, PA
Daily Voice

South Jersey Man, 50, Charged In DUI Crash That Killed State Police Telecommunicator

A Camden County man has been charged in connection with a fatal crash that killed a State Police public safety telecommunicator in Burlington County, authorities said. New Jersey State Police have charged Regis A. Vitale Jr., 50, of Waterford Works, for vehicular homicide as the result of a fatal head-on crash involving Daryl ‘Skip’ Akers Jr., 62, of Bridgeton, the State Police employee.
BURLINGTON COUNTY, NJ
sauconsource.com

Man Accused of Threatening to Break Into Home While High on Meth

A 39-year-old Hellertown man is facing charges after allegedly threatening to break into a borough home while high on methamphetamine. According to a news release issued by the Hellertown Police Department Monday, Gregory Alan Fox was outside a home in the 100 block of Constitution Avenue on the evening of May 24 when he allegedly threatened “that he was going to break in…through the screen glass door while shaking the door.”
HELLERTOWN, PA
WBRE

Police: Unlocked car leads to stolen car and credit cards

HAZLETON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— Police say two 15-year-old males were detained on Sunday for stealing a car and credit cards from an unlocked vehicle. According to officials, officers were patrolling the area of East Hemlock Street in Hazleton when they observed two individuals attempt to open the door to a vehicle. Upon investigation, police say […]
HAZLETON, PA
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WBRE

Man faces multiple charges after abusing a minor, police say

WEST CHILLISQUAQUE TOWNSHIP, NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A man is in custody after police say he physically abused a minor female. According to Pennsylvania State Police (PSP), on Friday, May 13, around 10:00 a.m. suspected child abuse was reported to PSP Milton by Milton Elementary School. Troopers say after an investigation was conducted, PSP found […]
MILTON, PA
Daily Voice

Two Killed In Franklin Crash

Police are searching for witnesses after two people were killed in a crash in Connecticut. The crash happened at about 7:50 p.m. on Monday, May 30, on Route 32 near Meeting House Hill Road in the New London County town of Franklin, according to Connecticut State Police. A 2010 Honda...
FRANKLIN, NY
