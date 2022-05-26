PA Man Stole Ambulance From Pocono Hospital: Report

Bushkill Township Volunteer Fire Company Photo Credit: Bushkill Township Volunteer Fire Company Facebook

A Pennsylvania man was arrested after stealing an ambulance from a hospital in East Stroudsburg Tuesday, May 24, LehighValleyLive reports.

The 33-year-old man drove off in the empty Bushkill EMS ambulance outside Lehigh Valley Hospital-Pocono and was later captured in Franklin Township (Carbon County), the outlet says.

The unidentified man was being held in Monroe County Prison after being arraigned on charges of theft, receiving stolen property, and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, according to the outlet.

