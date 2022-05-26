ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma State

Legal challenge filed to stop Oklahoma anti-abortion bill

By Associated Press
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09dIAp_0frMMILr00

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — A group of abortion providers in Oklahoma has filed a legal challenge to a bill that bans nearly all abortions in the state.

The lawsuit was filed Thursday with the Oklahoma Supreme Court. It seeks to stop the new law from taking effect. The court declined to temporarily halt a similar law that prevents abortions after about six weeks of pregnancy that took effect earlier this year.

Oklahoma governor signs law banning abortion at conception, becomes strictest in the US

The court did agree to hear arguments in that case and scheduled dates for briefs to be filed in June and July.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KNWA FOX24.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Oklahoma Government
City
Oklahoma City, OK
State
Oklahoma State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Abortion Issues#Politics State#Ap
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Pregnancy
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News

KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News

8K+
Followers
8K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Covering the community in Northwest Arkansas & River Valley. https://www.nwahomepage.com/

 https://www.nwahomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy