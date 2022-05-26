ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

The Anti-Amber Heard Sentiment Online Has Depp Fans Sending the Actress Death Threats

By Kristyn Burtt
SheKnows
SheKnows
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Y0U3K_0frMLp0H00

Click here to read the full article.

Once the Johnny Depp - Amber Heard libel trial concludes, can we all admit that there are no winners in this case ? Fans have obviously taken sides and the actress is admitting she is feeling the heat right now.

On Thursday, the Aquaman actress revealed that she’s been “ harassed, humiliated, threatened every single day ” by her ex-husband’s supporters since the trial began. She added while sobbing, “People want to kill me and they tell me that every day. Johnny threatened … promised me that if I ever left him, he’d make me think of him every single day. Every single day I have to relive the trauma.”

A glance at Twitter shows that much of the support is for Depp based on the evidence that has been presented this week, especially after former girlfriend Kate Moss confirmed she was never pushed down the stairs by the actor . Heard’s claims about death threats are also receiving a lot of attention and may have added more fuel to the fire. One user wrote, “ She brought the entire Internet to that courtroom. Thank you very much, Amber . You just made the jury’s job MUCH easier.”

Heard still has her supporters, though, who are concerned about the narrative that is being played out in court. “Is anyone else finding all the jokes and memes about Amber really disturbing? Think I missed the memo on when it was appropriate to start mocking victims of domestic abuse,” they added . The truth likely lies somewhere in the middle, which at least one person is clearly seeing, writing , “The whole TeamJohnny vs TeamAmber thing is so trivialising – all the allegations being made are serious and need to be treated as such. I do worry that the narratives surrounding this case will lead to victims being treated even worse in future.” The Depp-Heard relationship wasn’t healthy for either of them , and at this point, it’s better to let the legal system decide because the court of public opinion is downright toxic.

Before you go, click here to see celebrity exes who never buried the hatchet.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=328lX2_0frMLp0H00

More from SheKnows Best of SheKnows

Comments / 0

Related
SheKnows

Katie Holmes Confirmed Her Bobby Wooten III Romance With Smiling Red Carpet Photos

Click here to read the full article. Over the past several years, Katie Holmes has made a concerted effort to keep her personal life as private as possible. But we have gotten glimpses of her love life recently, and last night, the actress took a big step with her new beau Bobby Wooten III. The couple made their red carpet debut at the Moth Ball’s 25th Anniversary Gala in NYC last night, and the photos show just how close these two have grown. In the photos, the actress and her musician boyfriend looked so sweet. While posing for a few pictures...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
SheKnows

Kim Kardashian's Blistering Rant on Gun Control Nails the Fury of This Moment

Click here to read the full article. In the wake of the horrifying massacre at a Texas elementary school yesterday, there has been no shortage of opinions on social media from politicians, celebrities, and private citizens alike. Most messages share a tone of horror at yesterday’s tragedy, but beyond that, there are essentially two camps on Twitter: Those who believe stricter gun control laws are a necessity to keep our children safe, and those who don’t. While Kim Kardashian has often toed a careful line in not making her political positions overly clear (like declining to endorse President Joe Biden before...
CELEBRITIES
OK! Magazine

Chase Chrisley Posts Cryptic Message About 'Getting Through' Tough Situations After Todd Allegedly Paid Blackmailer

Chase Chrisley has sought out words of wisdom during his family's difficult time. On Thursday, May 27, the Chrisley Knows Best star, 25, took to Instagram to share a video of fellow television personality Steve Harvey speaking about endurance and going through difficult times in life. "You can't tell god how to bless you," the Family Feud host said in the poignant clip. "You can't tell him what you want and how to do it because it won't ever go the way you want it to." LINDSIE CHRISLEY DISOWNS FAMILY FOR 'HARASSMENT AND THREATS' AMID TODD & JULIE'S INDICTMENT FOR...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kim Kardashian
Person
Depp
Person
Johnny Depp
Person
Angelina Jolie
Person
Amber Heard
Person
Naomi Judd
Person
Kate Moss
SheKnows

Meghan Markle Followed Kate Middleton's Lead in Addressing Yesterday's Horrific School Shooting

Click here to read the full article. Uvalde, Texas received an unexpected visitor on Thursday as Meghan Markle arrived in the small town to pay her respects to the 19 children and two schoolteachers who lost their lives in Tuesday’s mass shooting. Since it wasn’t a formal visit, the Duchess of Sussex kept her presence low key by wearing jeans, a white T-shirt, and a baseball cap to visit the memorial that has emerged outside the Uvalde County Courthouse. According to the couple’s spokesperson, per People, the trip was done “in a personal capacity as a mother, to offer her condolences...
UVALDE, TX
SheKnows

Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Are Having a Huge Royal Family Reunion Next Week

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. By now, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are surely making all the final arrangements for their trip overseas for Queen Elizabeth II’s Platinum Jubilee in the United Kingdom. We’ve known for some time now that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex will be in attendance for the historic occasion, though they will be keeping a rather low profile. But a new report suggests there’s one major event where the couple will have a...
CELEBRITIES
SheKnows

Diane Kruger's Dramatic Red Gown Took Center Stage at Cannes With 'Hot Date' Norman Reedus

Click here to read the full article. Diane Kruger knows how to make a splash at the Cannes Film Festival — she did it with fashion and her favorite man in her life, Norman Reedus. The couple cut quite a stunning figure on the red carpet in honor of the festival’s 75th anniversary on Tuesday evening at a star-studded celebration. Wearing a gorgeous, red Oscar de la Renta gown with billowing fabric around her legs and a beautiful halter neckline, Kruger shined in a Chaumet overlapping ribbon-design necklace. Her “hot date” Reedus looked dapper in a traditional tux along with his signature scruffy look....
SheKnows

Ray Liotta's Fiancée Jacy Nittolo Lovingly Calls Their Relationship 'Truly Magical' After Actor's Sudden Death

Click here to read the full article. The loss of actor Ray Liotta at the age of 67 was felt hard by the entertainment community, and to his family, it was a loss that weren’t expecting at such a young age. He died in his sleep while filming his latest movie, Dangerous Waters, in the Dominican Republic. Now, his fiancée Jacy Nittolo is speaking out on her Instagram page to share insight into their “truly magical” relationship. She lovingly wrote a tribute about their romance, “Ray and I share a deep love that I will cherish in my heart forever. We laughed...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Domestic Violence#Movies
SheKnows

Gabrielle Union Tries Relaxing With Daughter Kaavia & Chaos Ensues In Adorable New Video

Picture this: it’s Memorial Day weekend, you’re soaking up rays by the pool and soft music is playing in the background. The heat on your skin, the three-day weekend, the beginning of summer — it’s pure bliss…until it isn’t. Silly you, thinking you could relax with toddlers around! Gabrielle Union, master of relatable parenting videos, nailed this common parenting struggle in a new video posted to Instagram on Sunday.
CELEBRITIES
SheKnows

General Hospital Preview: When Nikolas Starts Keeping a Secret, It Can Only (Esme) Mean (Esme) One (Esme) Thing (Esme)

The week to come promises to be one to remember… even if one character might prefer to forget it!. General Hospital couldn’t have made the writing on the wall any clearer. “Run,” it said. “Run, Nikolas, as far from Esme as you can get!” But this being a soap opera and all, he did not read the writing on the wall, allowing son Spencer’s “girlfriend” to remain dangerously close. And this week, it looks like that mistake just might come back to bite him — hard.
TV SERIES
SheKnows

Mick Jagger’s Daughter Georgia Channeled Mom Jerry Hall at This LA Event — See the Lookalike Photos

Click here to read the full article. Georgia May Jagger is following in the footsteps of her famous parents, Mick Jagger and Jerry Hall. As the child of a rock star and supermodel, she’s enjoying her time in the spotlight with the opening of her Bleach London salon in Los Angeles. The 30-year-old entrepreneur showed up wearing conservative pin-striped pants paired with a leather crop top that showed off her athletic figure. Her blonde locks look so much like her mom’s signature mane, but she has her ends dipped in pink for an edgier vibe. We do see a little bit...
GEORGIA STATE
SheKnows

General Hospital Vet Shares a One Life to Live Throwback That Was More Than a Decade in the Making

A daytime moment that “brought back so many memories.”. One Llanview family One Life to Live fans will never forget is the Mannings and Starr’s former portrayer Kristen Alderson was recently reminded of a scene she and her castmates filmed 11 years ago. Along with a few behind-the-scenes photos from the ABC studios, the actress, who went on to cross her character over to General Hospital in 2012 and also created the role of Kiki, shared, “One Life to Live throwback!”
TV SHOWS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Celebrities
SheKnows

Jamie Lee Curtis Supported Daughter Ruby's Cosplay Wedding With This Ultimate Social Media Mom Move

Click here to read the full article. Jamie Lee Curtis and Christopher Guest’s daughter Ruby, 26, got married over the weekend to her fiancée Kynthia on May 29, but this was no ordinary wedding. Not only did the Halloween Kills star officiate the ceremony, but she also made sure the world saw what a fun and colorful cosplay wedding could look like. The 63-year-old star dressed in her officiant best and married Ruby and Kynthia in her backyard, exactly where older daughter Annie, 35, married in 2019. Curtis was looking forward to that personal touch, which she mentioned in her March...
MUSIC
SheKnows

19 Photos of the Royal Family at Polo Matches Over the Years, From 1954 – 2022

While every member of the British royal family has things that make them unique, there are a few defining characteristics you see appearing generation after generation — impeccable style (among the women), an ever-changing hairline (among the men), and, of course, a love of polo. Ever since the 1950s, members of the House of Windsor have been photographed watching and taking part in polo matches from around the world, from the Queen Mother all the way to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle recently appearing at a tournament in Santa Barbara.
SheKnows

Why Prince Harry's Security Fears Likely Aren't an Issue at the Platinum Jubilee After Court Fight

Click here to read the full article. The final details are in place for Queen Elizabeth II’s Platinum Jubilee this week, and the big question as to whether Prince Harry, Meghan Markle and their children, Archie, and Lilibet will attend have long been answered. But we have to remember, it was quite a road to make sure Harry felt that it was safe to take his family aboard. Back in February, he mounted a court fight against the U.K. government, asking for legal protection that he was willing to foot the bill for completely, just to make sure his kids were...
MUSIC
SheKnows

Christina Ricci's Daughter Looks Just Like Wednesday Addams in Adorable New Pictures

Click here to read the full article. Get ready to have all the kooky and ooky nostalgic feels. Christina Ricci shared a photo of her adorable 5-month-old daughter Cleopatra and she looks just like a mini Wednesday Addams. The actress posted a sweet snapshot of Cleopatra on her lap, as she was getting glammed up. “What getting in hair and make up looks like these days ♥️,” Ricci captioned the picture. And if that’s not enough of a cuteness overload for you, Ricci’s husband Mark Hampton also uploaded a picture of Cleopatra that very same day looking, once again, like a...
CELEBRITIES
SheKnows

Prince Harry & Meghan Markle's Global Appeal Was Reportedly Underestimated By Royal Family Amid Exit

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. When Prince Harry and Meghan Markle decided to exit their senior royal roles in 2020, no one expected what would come next. The couple bounced around a few times before settling in Montecito, California, but the loss of the dynamic duo proved to be a bigger loss than the palace ever expected — and a royal expert seems to know why. According to Cele Otnes, co-author of Royal Fever: The British Monarchy in Consumer...
CELEBRITIES
SheKnows

Kim Kardashian & Pete Davidson Are Starting to Morph Into One Person With Their Fresh Twinning Look

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. If anyone had Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson lasting this long on their 2022 Bingo card, then — bravo — you are on a winning streak. The couple is still going strong —  they are in L-O-V-E and starting to look and dress like each other. We all know Kim dyed her hair platinum blonde for her iconic Marilyn Monroe look at the Met Gala earlier this month, but now, Davidson is sporting matching locks...
MUSIC
SheKnows

SheKnows

49K+
Followers
5K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

SheKnows recognizes that raising a healthy family requires a strong heart and mind. We are here to inform, inspire and give voice to the moms of the world. We're an inclusive community for modern moms that offers a curated take on the most relevant parenting, health and lifestyle topics.

 https://www.sheknows.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy