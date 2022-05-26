The Anti-Amber Heard Sentiment Online Has Depp Fans Sending the Actress Death Threats

Click here to read the full article.

Once the Johnny Depp - Amber Heard libel trial concludes, can we all admit that there are no winners in this case ? Fans have obviously taken sides and the actress is admitting she is feeling the heat right now.

On Thursday, the Aquaman actress revealed that she’s been “ harassed, humiliated, threatened every single day ” by her ex-husband’s supporters since the trial began. She added while sobbing, “People want to kill me and they tell me that every day. Johnny threatened … promised me that if I ever left him, he’d make me think of him every single day. Every single day I have to relive the trauma.”

A glance at Twitter shows that much of the support is for Depp based on the evidence that has been presented this week, especially after former girlfriend Kate Moss confirmed she was never pushed down the stairs by the actor . Heard’s claims about death threats are also receiving a lot of attention and may have added more fuel to the fire. One user wrote, “ She brought the entire Internet to that courtroom. Thank you very much, Amber . You just made the jury’s job MUCH easier.”

Heard still has her supporters, though, who are concerned about the narrative that is being played out in court. “Is anyone else finding all the jokes and memes about Amber really disturbing? Think I missed the memo on when it was appropriate to start mocking victims of domestic abuse,” they added . The truth likely lies somewhere in the middle, which at least one person is clearly seeing, writing , “The whole TeamJohnny vs TeamAmber thing is so trivialising – all the allegations being made are serious and need to be treated as such. I do worry that the narratives surrounding this case will lead to victims being treated even worse in future.” The Depp-Heard relationship wasn’t healthy for either of them , and at this point, it’s better to let the legal system decide because the court of public opinion is downright toxic.

