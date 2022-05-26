ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Adventure awaits, paddle to it with Big Muddy Adventures

By Chelsea Haynes
FOX2now.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFull moon floats, river time supper club, day trips or night trips, whatever you want for a river excursion, you...

fox2now.com

Comments / 1

Related
FOX2now.com

It’s National Dinosaur Day, hear the roar at Apotheosis Comics and Lounge

ST. LOUIS — What are you doing for National Dinosaur Day? With the summer blockbuster, Jurassic World Dominion, coming out on June 10th, you could score advance screening tickets. Head to Apotheosis Comics and Lounge at the South Grand location tomorrow! They have a cool set up so you can take a selfie, and post it on social media for a chance to win advance screening tickets. Plus, shop inside Apotheosis because Wednesdays are also new comic book days! Now that’s a fun multi-tasking trip!
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX2now.com

Brewsday Tuesday: Saint Louis Zoo has its official brew- meet the Big Cat Golden Pilsner

ST. LOUIS — Here’s a math problem – add the Saint Louis Zoo with Urban Chestnut Brewing Company and what’s the answer? The Big Cat Golden Pilsner! This collaboration has been going on since 2019. This year’s brew is available now at the zoo, Urban Chestnut, and groceries stores. For each case sold, $3 dollars go toward the zoo’s animal care and conservation. They can feature the Amur leopard, a rare and most endangered cat in the world. Big Cat Country at the zoo has those leopards and two female cubs were born this April!
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX2now.com

Those are some ‘Damn Find Hand Pies’

ST. LOUIS — She’s worked in restaurants all her life and in all parts of the U.S. and now she’s settled here in St. Louis and that’s a great thing. If you haven’t tried her little hand pies, you are in for a blissful moment! Madeline Hissong makes these little pockets pies. They fit perfectly in your hand like a sandwich, and she fills them with stuff like dill cream cheese sprinkled with everything bagel seasoning. She’s got a cult following and sells out fast at the Tower Groves Farmers Market each week.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
stljewishlight.org

St. Louis Jewish patrons bid goodbye to beloved Bob’s Seafood

Howard Neuman walked out of Bob’s Seafood last Thursday morning with a sack of fresh fish and sighed. An hour earlier, Bob’s announced on Facebook that it would close for good on June 4. “I was really upset to hear they were closing,” Neuman said. “I’ve been coming...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Adventure#Paddle#Mississippi Rivers#Missouri
FOX 2

Aquaport in Maryland Heights opens after major renovations

MARYLAND HEIGHTS, Mo. – Pools around the St. Louis area are opening for warmer weather this Memorial Day. Aquaport in Maryland Heights is one of those public pools that’s open after some major renovations last year. Aquaport in Maryland Heights is among the public pools opening Saturday. The attraction has multiple water slides, a lazy […]
MARYLAND HEIGHTS, MO
FOX2now.com

Continuity STL shows workshop for aspiring video producers

ST. LOUIS -- Continuity STL will have a workshop for aspiring video producers. Jacob Kurtz owns JBK Productions. He will be one of the instructors at the Set Basics Workshop. He explains how students will learn about video production sets, set etiquette, and how to get work on a set.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX2now.com

Make fabulous, healthy meals that are savory and sweet with STL Veg Girl

ST. LOUIS — How does watermelon feta salad sound, or marinated tempeh skewers with mango salsa? Ahh yes, please! STL Veg Girl, Caryn Dugan, showed us how to incorporate her version of vegan feta cheese. It’s a staple for summer dishes like salads, grilled vegetables, and wraps! Her easy recipe is healthy, you get more calcium from the tofu and wait until you hear what miso does for the gut health! Caryn is the owner and founder of the Center for Planted-based Living. She is having an in-person class featuring summer recipes including vegan feta cheese. It’s Saturday, June 4th from Noon to 2pm. Also, think about becoming a Center for Plant-based Living – here are all the links!
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX2now.com

Hunting, fishing, and relaxing, a look at Cantorland from Cantor Injury Law

ST. LOUIS — The lawyers at Cantor Injury law know the ins and out of the judicial system. It’s important to have a lawyer who has a great rapport with judges, knows how to select a jury, and has a deep knowledge of the local areas. At Cantor Law Injury you get a local firm that can help you with any injury case. Owner and founder, Mark Cantor stopped by and shared how he built his successful practice and gave us a glimpse of how he built a place where there is hunting, fishing, and ATV riding -it’s an outdoor dream named “Cantorland.” He also works with the Missouri Conservation to improve the surrounding land and forests. If you need an injury lawyer, Cantor Injury Law offers a free consultation: 314-628-9999 | CantorInjuryLaw.com.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX2now.com

Join a dance cypher on Sunday and learn how to break dance

ST. LOUIS — Cortney Holland is a talented young woman who loves to study the art of break dancing. She’s been doing this for three years and wanted to share her time and talent with anyone who loves to dance. She is holding a dance cypher every Sunday at the Emerson Central Fields in Forest Park. She and another dancer, Anthony Rhodes, stopped by to create a dance cypher with Chelsea and showed her the art of break dancing! Cortney’s dance cypher is from 4pm to 9pm. Now that’s what we mean by dancing the night away!
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMOV

Memorial Day weekend kicks off deadly driving season, experts say

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Memorial Day Weekend is normally the start of an uptick in deadly accidents, according to law enforcement officials and AAA. AAA calls Memorial Day Weekend through Labor Day the 100 Deadliest Days for teen drivers. For Memorial Day weekend, the Illinois Department of Transportation (IDOT)...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMOV

Teens ejected after boat capsizes at Lake of the Ozarks

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - An investigation is underway after a boat capsized at the Lake of the Ozarks, injuring three people. The driver, a 41-year-old man, and two passengers, both 13-years-old, were ejected when the boat capsized around 6:15 p.m. Sunday. All of the victims suffered minor or moderate injuries.
SAINT LOUIS, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy