Indiana native Henry Lee Summer will make a return appearance at the Lincoln Amphitheatre this Saturday, June 4. The veteran classic rocker and “I Wish I Had a Girl (that walked like that)” singer-songwriter was last in Lincoln City in 2019 when he opened up for John Waite. Doors for this Saturday’s event will be at 5 p.m. for VIP ticket holders and 5:30 p.m. for general admission tickets. Local favorites Five Under will open the evening at 6:30 p.m. with Summer taking the Kyana Woodstock Performance Stage at the Lincoln Amphitheatre at 7:30 p.m. All times are central.

LINCOLN CITY, IN ・ 10 HOURS AGO