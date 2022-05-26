ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

If Done Right, Blue Beetle Just Might Be the DCEU's Answer to Spider-Man

Distractify
Distractify
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

This is not a drill — our first official look at Blue Beetle is here!. On Wednesday, May 25, JustJared Jr. published a series of photos from the Atlanta set of the film. The pics offer an epic look at Xolo Maridueña in full costume as the titular superhero. Since then,...

www.distractify.com

Comments / 3

Related
ComicBook

Marvel Reveals Updated Look at She-Hulk: Attorney at Law's CGI

We're just a few months away from the debut of She-Hulk: Attorney of Law, a new Disney+ series that will bring Jennifer Walters / She-Hulk (Tatiana Maslany) into the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The first full trailer for the series was released earlier this month, and it garnered a number of reactions, ranging from hype about the series' lighthearted tone and Marvel connections, to comments and questions about the CGI used to bring She-Hulk to life. With VFX work factoring into the changes or delays of a number of blockbuster projects, many wondered how She-Hulk's CGI could evolve between now and when the series releases — and it looks like we've started to get our answer. Disney+'s official landing page for She-Hulk reveals an already-updated version of the trailer, which shows some subtle differences in the CGI work on She-Hulk's face.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Doctor Strange 2 to Surpass The Batman to Become Highest Grossing Film of 2022 at the Box Office This Weekend

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is about to hit another milestone this weekend. The Marvel Studios sequel will surpass DC Comics' The Batman which starred Robert Pattinson as the titular character and was directed by Matt Reeves. The Batman ended its theatrical run with $752 million at the worldwide box office, and the Doctor Strange sequel will pass that long before it stops showing in theaters. Multiverse of Madness will officially pass that after this weeks numbers come in.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness' Savage Land Cameo Was Kevin Feige's Idea

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness has been in theaters for almost a month now, taking fans on a pretty wild ride throughout the Marvel Cinematic Universe's multiverse. The film traverses throughout a number of different universes and alternate worlds, ranging from major appearances to blink-and-you'll-miss-it cameos. That included a prehistoric jungle world that bore a resemblance to the Savage Land, a corner of the Marvel Comics universe that has been around for decades, which was briefly seen as Stephen Strange / Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) and America Chavez (Xochitl Gomez) tumbled in and out of various universes. In a recent interview with Variety, VFX artist Alexis Wajsbrot spoke about the process behind creating that sequence, and revealed that the idea to include the Savage Land was initially suggested by Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige.
MOVIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Complex

Finn Wolfhard Addresses Fan Theory That Noah Schnapp’s ‘Stranger Things’ Character Is Gay

Ever since Season 3 of Stranger Things premiered back in 2019, fans of the hit Netflix series have been theorizing that Noah Schnapp’s character Will Byers is gay. Fresh off the release of Season 4: Volume 1, fans seem to believe that the show’s creators are ready to give a definitive answer regarding Will’s sexuality. In Episode 5, Schnapp’s Will appears to suggest he’s pondering whether to come out to Finn Wolfhard’s Mike, as the pair have a heart-to-heart moment.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Xolo Maridueña
ComicBook

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor Fans Think Mystery Bacta Tank Character Could Be Starkiller

The Star Wars Jedi: Survivor trailer has left many with more questions than answers, particularly when it comes to a character that Cal Kestis finds in a bacta tank. Respawn and EA finally revealed Star Wars Jedi: Survivor earlier this week after several years of waiting. The 2019 game was a major hit commercially and critically, partially because it was the first story driven Star Wars game in nearly a decade, so it scratched a major itch for fans. The game also introduced fans to a whole new character, allowing them to experience the world of Star Wars through a new lens and it appears that's going to continue.
VIDEO GAMES
Creative Bloq

Controversial She-Hulk character design enrages viewers

We've seen plenty of character design controversies over the last few months, with outrage surrounding everyone from Minnie Mouse to the green M&M causing (it turns out people are very protective of their favourite anthropomorphised cartoon things). The latest to draw ire online is She-Hulk, Marvel's new TV Shrek-alike. In...
COMICS
ComicBook

Star Wars: One Line of Dialogue in Obi-Wan Is Causing a Wave of Padme Love

One line from Obi-Wan Kenobi's second episode has fans rushing to remember Padme Amidala. *Spoilers for Episode 2 of the Disney+ series!* After getting the Jedi off of Tatooine, the Organa family has him looking for their daughter Leia. (Played by a precocious Vivien Lyra Blair.) As they try to escape Daiyu before the Inquisitors corner them, Young Leia offers her take on accepting advice in precarious situation. Obi-Wan is absolutely floored by how much the girl reminds him of Padme and makes oblique reference to her in the scene. Online, people absolutely loved the subtle nod toward the headstrong and fearless leader from the prequels. Take a look at the celebration down below.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dceu#Blue Beetle Dc#Mcu
The Verge

Watch the first trailer for Andor, coming to Disney Plus in August

Disney kicked off its Star Wars Celebration event with the first look at Andor. The upcoming Disney Plus series stars Diego Luna, who is reprising his role as Cassian Andor from Rogue One: A Star Wars Story. The show will hit the streaming platform on August 31st. Details about the...
TV & VIDEOS
Distractify

Did a Datamine for 'MultiVersus' Just Confirm Eleven From 'Stranger Things' as a Character?

It's a practice in excitement and puzzlement to wrap our heads around a game like MultiVersus. The upcoming platform fighting game features several characters from across Warner Bros. properties and features multiple celebrities reprising roles in the game. Kevin Conroy returns to voice Batman, Estelle voices Garnet from Steven Universe, and even Maisie Williams returns to provide the voice for Arya Stark. With so many characters under the WB name, who knows who else could show up?
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Star Wars: Tales of the Jedi Series Announced, Will Bring Back Fan-Favorite Characters

Star Wars is ready to bring another original series to life thanks to its most recent order! Following rumors of its announcement, Star Wars: Tales of the Jedi has been announced at last. Star Wars Celebration 2022 confirmed as much for fans, and now, netizens are hunting high and low for details on the project. At the official panel came word that the series will feature six episodes and include characters from across the Star Wars prequels including Qui-Gon Jinn (with Liam Neeson returning to voice the character), Count Dooku when he was still a Jedi, Mace Windu, Anakin Skywalker, and yes, Ahsoka. The series debuts later this year on Disney+.
COMICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Cobra Kai
NewsBreak
Marvel Cinematic Universe
NewsBreak
Spider-Man
NewsBreak
Movies
The Independent

Stranger Things season 4: Viewers complain over ‘ridiculous’ explanation to season three cliffhanger

Fans are racing their way through season four of Stranger Things – and already one storyline has some viewers riled up.Season four of the hit Netflix series arrived on Friday (27 May), with seven new episodes now available to watch.*Spoilers for Stranger Things season four, episode two below*Season three ended with Hopper (David Harbour) left presumably dead after a plan to blow up the Russian lab gate to the Upside Down went awry, leaving him inside the chamber with the bomb.While it appeared that Hopper sacrificed his life for the cause, many people suspected that he was not truly...
TV SERIES
ComicBook

Edens Zero Creator Highlights Rebecca's Gear With New Art

The series creator behind Edens Zero, Hiro Mashima, is tapping into Rebecca Bluegarden's full Ether Gear look with some special new art shared with fans! As Mashima's current weekly serialization gets closer and closer to its 200th chapter milestone, fans have seen the titular crew going through all sorts of fights and adventures over the course of their travels through space so far. This has pushed each of their relative abilities to a whole new level, and this has been especially true for Rebecca as her Ether Gear has been growing stronger and stronger with each successful fight she overcomes.
COMICS
thedigitalfix.com

It’s time for a Star Wars horror movie

When you think of Star Wars, one of the last tags you would associate with the franchise from a galaxy far, far away is that of horror. The series of science fiction movies is one of the most beloved and successful franchises of all time, and is perfect for a night of family movie fun. But, what if Disney and LucasFilm dared to go a little bit darker and gave us a full-on Star Wars horror movie?
MOVIES
Distractify

Distractify

Los Angeles, CA
152K+
Followers
22K+
Post
51M+
Views
ABOUT

Distractify covers what people are talking or searching about on the internet. Whether it be Entertainment or Trending News.

 https://www.distractify.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy