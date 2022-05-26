ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Myakka City, FL

Sarasota weather page photo: May 26

By Observer Staff
Longboat Observer
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRichard Bottorff captured this red-bellied woodpecker in Saddlebag Creek in Myakka City. Go to yourobserver.com/weather to submit a...

Longboat Observer

This Week in A+E: June 2-8

7 p.m. at McCurdy’s Comedy Theatre, 1923 Ringling Blvd. Visit McCurdysComedy.com. He's claiming superlatives for himself. Thai Rivera's official website bills him as the "Absolute Best LGBTQ Comedian in the World," and he'll be gracing the McCurdy Comedy stage for six shows between Thursday and Sunday. Rivera has honed his act in front of hostile audiences, and he's made people laugh in Australia, Singapore, China and beyond.
SARASOTA, FL
Longboat Observer

Unicorp meets Tuesday tax deadline on 244 former Colony parcels

The developer of Longboat Key’s Residences at the St. Regis Resort Longboat Key delivered a check Tuesday for more than $500,000 to satisfy 2021 financial responsibilities on 244 parcels listed last week by the Sarasota County Tax Collector as delinquent. Zack Justice, a project coordinator for Unicorp National Developments...
SARASOTA COUNTY, FL
Longboat Observer

Sarasota County adds $1 million for town library development

It appears as a note on the bottom of the 72nd page of a 222-page budget workshop presentation, delivered to Sarasota County Commissioners last week. But it was enough to elicit cheers from Longboat Key leaders and potentially serve as a milestone for a long-awaited addition to the island’s lifestyle.
