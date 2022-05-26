ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'Door is open' after Colin Kaepernick 'impressed' in workout with Raiders

By Tim Kelly
 4 days ago

Even after five seasons out of the NFL, Colin Kaepernick apparently wasn't rusty in his first team workout in years.

According to NFL Media's Ian Rapoport , says that Kaepernick's workout with the Las Vegas Raiders Wednesday "went well and he impressed." Rapport added that "the door is open."

Wednesday marked the first time since Kaepernick last played with the San Francisco 49ers in 2016 that an NFL team has worked him out at their facility. In his final season with the 49ers, Kaepernick peacefully protested police brutality by kneeling during the National Anthem.

Derek Carr, of course, is entrenched as the starting quarterback for the Raiders. However, Kaepernick, in theory, would be an improvement over Nick Mullens or Jarrett Stidham, the team's two current internal options to be Carr's backup.

A second round pick out of the University of Nevada, Reno in 2011, Kaepernick tossed 72 touchdowns to 30 interceptions in parts of six seasons with the 49ers, also rushing for 2,300 yards and 13 touchdowns. The 49ers had a 28-30 record in games that Kaepernick started, reaching two NFC Championship Games and appearing in Super Bowl XLVII.

IN THIS ARTICLE
