Duluth, MN

Coffee Conversation: 30 Years Of ‘Mainstream Fashions For Men’

By Dan Hanger
FOX 21 Online
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDULUTH, Minn. — Mainstream Fashions For Men co-owner Ben Mork stopped by the morning...

www.fox21online.com

CBS Minnesota

WATCH: Duluth Welcomes First Cruise Ship In Nearly A Decade

Originally published May 30 DULUTH, Minn. (WCCO) — Duluth welcomed its first cruise ship in nearly a decade Monday. Accompanied by a thick blanket of fog, the Viking Octantis arrived in the Duluth Harbor early in the morning. It’ll stop at a new custom facility at the Duluth Entertainment and Convention Center. Here it is! The Viking Octantis has made its way to Duluth after years of preparation! Check out @KBJR6news and @CBS3Duluth tonight at 5 and 6 for some fun facts on this colossal ship, and what local leaders hope it can do for the tourism industry. pic.twitter.com/84SoOkdefp — Quinn (@quinn_gorham) May 30, 2022 The ship is carrying 400 passengers and 250 crew members, and is stopping as a part of its eight-day Great Lakes tour. It is the first of nine cruise ships set to arrive in the Duluth Harbor this summer.
DULUTH, MN
FOX 21 Online

Duluth Businesses Excited for Added Steady Cruise Ship Tourism

DULUTH, Minn.- Passengers who arrived off the Viking Ostantis Cruise for the first time Monday wasted no time hitting up Duluth’s local businesses and attractions. The Lake Superior Railroad Museum and North Shore Scenic Railroad is the tour attracting the most passengers each month — about 185 according to Executive Director Ken Buehler.
DULUTH, MN
AM 1390 KRFO

Mysterious Mermaid Sits 3.5 Miles Off the Shore of Minnesota

Just recently there was a guy who claimed to have seen bigfoot up in northern Minnesota, near Duluth. Now people are starting to see mermaids off the shore of Minnesota! Ok, it's a statue of a mermaid, it's still a very cool site to see regardless, and she sits only about 3.5 miles off the shore of Minnesota.
DULUTH, MN
FOX 21 Online

After 10 Years, Waggoners Hand Duluth’s Breeze Inn Over to New Owners

DULUTH, Minn.- A staple restaurant on the outskirts of Duluth famous for being some of the best views of the Beargrease Sled Dog Marathon is changing hands after a decade. Shaun and Kate Waggoner said goodbye to the Breeze Inn on Jean Duluth road Saturday night. The couple has owned...
DULUTH, MN
Duluth, MN
Lifestyle
Local
Minnesota Lifestyle
City
Duluth, MN
FOX 21 Online

Duluth City Councilor Renee Van Nett Battling Terminal Illness

DULUTH, Minn. — Duluth city councilor Renee Van Nett is battling a terminal illness. A GoFundMe has launched to help cover the costs, with a goal of raising $30,000. The fundraising page reads, “Renee Van Nett is currently in the hospital in Duluth, battling a terminal illness. Renee’s courage and bravery have inspired many, and it’s time to have her back after she’d had ours so often. Renee’s loved ones have set this fund up to raise money for her expenses and help her two loving daughters, Tiara and Nevada.”
DULUTH, MN
FOX 21 Online

Grandma’s Marathon Weekend Sells Out For First Time Since 2016

DULUTH, Minn. — Grandma’s Marathon organizers said on Monday that all three of its June races have sold out for the first time since 2016. In total, there are more than 20,000 people signed up to participate. The sell-out is a healthy sign that the demand for the...
DULUTH, MN
cbs3duluth.com

City by City: Washburn County, Cromwell, Mountain Iron

Washburn County, WI- The annual Washburn County Family Festival will be held on June 4. The festival is a free event for those of all ages to participate at the Washburn County Fair Grounds. There will be vendors, food, bouncy houses and more. Community First Washburn County is looking for...
WASHBURN COUNTY, WI
FOX 21 Online

Gary New Duluth Community Honor Memorial Day

DULUTH, Minn.– In honor of the memory of those who made the ultimate sacrifice, the Gary New Duluth community came together to remember fallen soldiers. At the Veterans Memorial, a ceremony was held for Memorial Day to recognize veterans from the northland. Mayor Emily Larson attended, and she says the holiday is about taking the time to slow down, and respect those who died in service.
DULUTH, MN
FOX 21 Online

Duluth’s Memorial Day Parade

DULUTH, Minn.– After the veterans and other organizers behind Duluth’s Memorial Day Parade, and City Council settled a cost dispute earlier this year that almost cancelled the event, the long-running tradition that honors fallen service members returned on Monday. A tradition that dates back to 1871, came back...
DULUTH, MN
FOX 21 Online

The Band 311 Draws Large Crowd to Earth Rider

SUPERIOR, Wis. – A blast from the 90s in Superior ushered in an early start to summer concert season. The band 311 made a tour stop at Earth Rider brewery Saturday night. 311 is a larger-scale alternative rock band out of Omaha, Nebraska, with a mix of rock, rap, reggae and funk. Earth Rider sold over 900 tickets for the event and lines went down the street before the show. As summer is approaching, breweries are becoming a popular spot for many of these bands to perform.
SUPERIOR, WI
FOX 21 Online

Proctor Memorial Day

PROCTOR, Minn. – Proctor held its annual Memorial Day observance and program Monday to honor those who have given their lives for country. Sherman Gonyea and James Verville, were two flyers who grew up in Proctor and died when their F-101 plane crashed 50 years ago. 58 other Procter area service members who gave their lives were also honored today with a ceremonial placing of a wreath and honor guard firing salute.
PROCTOR, MN
FOX 21 Online

All Church Rummage Sale Raises Money for Mission Work

DULUTH, Minn.- Today people shopped a hodge-podge of items in West Duluth while supporting a church’s mission work. Believer’s Church on 58th Avenue West held their All Church Rummage Sale. Home décor, books, toys, knick-knacks, and more were available, with all proceeds going to the church’s outreach work....
DULUTH, MN
cbs3duluth.com

Power out for thousands of Northlanders after severe weather

ITASCA COUNTY, MN. (CBS 3 Duluth) -- Monday evening’s storms caused power outages for many across the Northland. As of 7:30 Monday night, Minnesota Power is reporting 77 active outages impacting 14,608 customers. Those outages are mainly in the Grand Rapids and Western Minnesota areas. Crews are estimating power...
ITASCA COUNTY, MN
Northland FAN 106.5

See Inside Mind-Blowing Home Hidden Along Superior Street

Get ready for your jaw to drop. I came across an unbelievable home for sale and for as much time as I spend in downtown Duluth, I had no idea it was even there!. There are some really cool and amazing homes for sale in the area right now. A great example of this is a Duluth foursquare that went up for sale earlier this month. It has a really special interior and exterior!
FOX 21 Online

30 Years Honoring the Fallen at Northland Vietnam Veterans Memorial

DULUTH, Minn.- This year marked a very special Memorial Day for the Northland Vietnam Veteran’s Association (NVVA). On Memorial Day 30 years ago, they dedicated the memorial along the lakewalk. It started with one name in 1992 and grew to include those of 136 fallen soldiers from across the...
DULUTH, MN
CBS Minnesota

With Severe Weather Expected Memorial Day, It Pays To Have A Storm Plan In Place

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Genesis Gaona, from Minneapolis, is making the most of her Memorial Day weekend spending time outside. She was planning to hike in Taylors Falls Monday. But she’s keeping a close eye on the severe weather threat for late afternoon and evening. “I might just come [to Bde Maka Ska] instead because it’s closer to home,” Gaona said. WCCO Meteorologist Lisa Meadows says Monday has a moderate risk for severe weather. Download The WCCO Weather App “It’s not gonna be a rainout all day by any means, but when it comes to severe weather, they do popup very fast,” Meadows said. She says the...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
FOX 21 Online

Duluth Huskies Begin Summer Season

DULUTH, Minn.- Day one of the Duluth Huskies season started Sunday as top players from across the country join together to compete as one team. Many of the players arrived only days, some hours before their first practice, but are eager to get the season rolling. “I just like getting...
DULUTH, MN
FOX 21 Online

Failed Search For UMD Chancellor Cost $166,000

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) – The failed search for a new University of Minnesota-Duluth chancellor cost $166,000. The Minneapolis Star Tribune reported Thursday that University of Minnesota President Joan Gabel announced on Monday that none of the three finalists invited for interviews got the job. The university began a national search...
DULUTH, MN
WDIO-TV

$5 million facility coming to Duluth

Construction will start soon on a brand new regional facility in Duluth that will house the construction and waste management operations for Veit, a specialty contractor company. "The facility is going to allow them to continue their current operations but give them the ability to grow over the next twenty to thirty years, says Roush. The space and the footprint will potentially double our size. That is the goal!" Jesse Roush is the Senior Vice President of Operations at Veit.
DULUTH, MN
cbs3duluth.com

Coast Guard to shut down Grand Marais station

GRAND MARAIS, MN -- The U.S. Coast Guard announced it is moving forward with plans to shut down its station in Grand Marais. Coast Guard officials plan to serve the North Shore out of their station in Duluth, more than 100 miles away from Grand Marais. Officials say the Grand...
GRAND MARAIS, MN

