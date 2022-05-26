ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Big crowds expected for Memorial Day weekend in Daytona Beach

By Jim Abbott, The Daytona Beach News-Journal
DAYTONA BEACH — If you’re headed to the World’s Most Famous Beach this Memorial Day weekend , expect to have a lot of company.

With an assortment of events expected to attract visitors, the Daytona Beach Police Department advises that it will be out in force to help manage big crowds that could jam area beachside roads.

The big activities on tap for the three-day holiday weekend in Daytona Beach include the two-day Heroes Honor Festival at Daytona International Speedway , high school graduations at the Ocean Center and a string of concerts at the Daytona Beach Bandshell.

More for Memorial Day

The slate of Bandshell concerts this weekend includes Come Monday, a Jimmy Buffett tribute act, on Friday; the Journey tribute show Never Stop Believin’ on Saturday; and The Beach Buoys, a Beach Boys tribute act on Sunday.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0tVWAz_0frMHb2B00

In addition to those events, more crowds also are expected for an “Orlando Invades Daytona” gathering that has been promoted online. Unsanctioned by the city, such events have caused major traffic and crowd control issues in the past.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fV2Ig_0frMHb2B00

On the Memorial Day weekend a year ago, a similar “Orlando Invades Daytona” event resulted in chaotic traffic snarls that prompted police to close the three main bridges connecting beachside to the mainland as a traffic control measure at the Saturday height of the weekend holiday.

Looking back: Weekend bridge closings helped control traffic, but impacted two Daytona Beach events

That afternoon gathering, promoted on social media but obviously off-the-radar of area residents and businesses, drew up to 4,000 people that packed an area of the beach south of the Main Street Pier, according to an estimate from Volusia County Beach Safety Ocean Rescue.

Ocean Rescue officers had to disperse the crowds after several disturbances broke out.

Two years ago, in 2020, a similar event also caused disruption in the core beachside tourist area, when revelers spilled out to Atlantic Avenue after crowding shoulder-to-shoulder on the Boardwalk and the beach.

That weekend, two people were shot and four others injured when a crowd formed on Atlantic Avenue as a crew filming a music video was tossing money into the street.

To avoid such issues this year, access to the drawbridge on Main Street over the holiday weekend will be reserved for those who live or work on beachside or those going to the Ocean Center for graduation ceremonies, according to police.

Those attempting to use the bridge should have a driver’s license, graduation tickets or employee identification to show officers at a checkpoint on the western side.

Others heading to the beachside are encouraged to use bridges on International Speedway Boulevard, Seabreeze/Oakridge boulevards and Silver Beach/Orange avenues. Those bridges will be open as usual.

In anticipation of heavy pedestrian and vehicular traffic, all available Daytona Beach Police officers have been mandated to work the holiday weekend, according to Police Chief Jakari Young.

“We are aware of these events and preparations have been made on our end to ensure that everything runs as smoothly as possible,” Young said in a statement. “We ask our residents and visitors to be patient as we ensure traffic and pedestrian flow, especially in the core tourist zones.”

Those areas include Atlantic Avenue between International Speedway and Seabreeze boulevards, as well as International Speedway Boulevard near Daytona International Speedway.

Because of crowds and extra police, parking will be more limited than normal in areas that include parking lots near Breakers Park and the Daytona Beach Pier in the core tourist zone, police said.



