Male High School teacher seen on video calling student a racial slur

A teacher at Louisville Male High School used "racially insensitive language" with a student in an incident caught on video, Jefferson County Public Schools officials said Thursday, after a Twitter post earlier that morning accused the educator of calling a Black student a racial slur.

William Foster, Male's principal, released a statement to families on Thursday acknowledging the school was aware of the incident and taking action.

"It came to our attention that a video has surfaced involving a teacher at our school. Its contents include the teacher using inappropriate and racially insensitive language. We are taking this matter seriously. I want to assure you that we are reviewing this matter, and following JCPS policies and procedures in that process," Foster's statement read.

The Courier Journal reviewed the video, which shows an adult man wearing a purple "Louisville Male" t-shirt reaching for a cell phone during what seems to be an altercation with at least one student.

At the end of the video, which lasts about 30 seconds, the man repeatedly addresses a student as a "monkey" and uses other racial slurs while discussing the altercation.

A JCPS spokesperson would not immediately provide more specific details on the incident, including when it took place and whether the teacher involved has been suspended.

