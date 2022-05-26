ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newport, RI

New service makes getting to some of Newport's most popular destinations a little easier

By Scott Barrett, Newport Daily News
 5 days ago
NEWPORT — If you’ve ever driven through the city during the summertime, there’s little doubt you’ve been stuck in bumper-to-bumper traffic. A new pilot program from the Rhode Island Public Transit Authority aims to curb that vehicular congestion.

Starting Friday through Oct. 31, riders can enjoy the free “Hop-On Hop-Off” program on a route that hits some of the city’s most decorated tourist spots. Evan Smith, president and CEO of the area’s tourism bureau Discover Newport, which is sponsoring the program, called it a “critical initiative.”

“Pretty much every city in America, and every city worldwide, is struggling with congestion and mobility issues,” Smith said during a press conference Thursday morning at the Gateway Visitors Center as RIPTA buses could be heard coming in and out.

“We believe that this service … will be an impactful way to get people out of cars and help with the circulation problem,” he said. “This isn’t a one-pill wonder. It’s not going to solve all of our problems, but it is a start.”

Route 67 will travel from the Gateway Center to Ledge Road off Bellevue Avenue, making a number of stops along the way, including the International Tennis Hall of Fame, Salve Regina University, the Audrain Automobile Museum, the Cliff Walk, Rough Point and several of the mansions operated by the Preservation Society of Newport County.

With a trolley voucher — available from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the RIPTA customer service kiosk — motorists can park for $2 per day at the Gateway Center at 23 America’s Cup Ave.

Monday through Friday, the shuttle will run from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., with a frequency of 20 minutes. On Saturday, it runs from 8:40 a.m. to 8 p.m., with a frequency of 15-20 minutes, and Sunday from 9:40 a.m. to 8 p.m. with a frequency of 15-20 minutes.

“This exciting partnership is a creative solution to help alleviate traffic congestion during the peak tourist season while also benefiting the local community,” Scott Avedisian, RIPTA CEO, said during the press conference.

Avedisian noted the “perseverance” of Smith and the team at Discover Newport. He said Smith approached him with this idea before the COVID-19 pandemic and had plans in place before “everything fell apart."

"You never gave up on going back to that mission and getting it done," Avedisian said.

Smith in his remarks predicted a bustling summer travel season, starting with the Memorial Day weekend crowds expected to fill the city.

“We’re so excited to support this initiative,” he said. “We see this as a pilot program, we believe it’s going to be effective and we hope it’s here to stay in the future.”

While touting the new “Hop-On Hop-Off” program for Route 67, RIPTA officials also reminded residents about the free transportation on Route 68, which connects neighborhoods in the city’s North End to Easton’s Beach. That begins June 18 and runs through Oct. 31.

Avedisian said this program, sponsored by the Episcopal Diocese of Rhode Island, aligns with RIPTA’s Transit Master Plan initiative “that expands services to new areas and improving access to transit for all.”

This program is back for a second year after a pilot run last beach season. It starts at the CCRI campus, 1 John H. Chafee Blvd., and stops include the Gateway Center and the Department of Human Services at the Aquidneck Corporate Park, 31 John Clarke Road in Middletown.

"I remember talking to people last year who had access to the beach, and what an impact it had on them to go to the beach like everybody else," said Right Rev. W. Nicholas Knisley, speaking on behalf of the diocese.

Avedisian urged people to use these programs, because "the best way for us to show that projects like these work is to have the numbers at the end ... people who actually took advantage of this kind of service."

IN THIS ARTICLE
