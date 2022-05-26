ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

Body of Dallas man found in Italian river

By Anthony Wood
KRLD News Radio
KRLD News Radio
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Gosc5_0frMHJLD00

The body of a Dallas man has been recovered from a river in Rome, Italy according to the Associated Press.

On Thursday, Elijah Oliphant's body was found in the Tiber River, close to the Trastevere neighborhood by Italian police who listed his age as 21-years-old. Having initially arrived on Monday, Oliphant left his hotel on Tuesday and never returned - He was subsequently reported missing.

His family released an appeal on Wednesday in search of Oliphant, who they listed as 22-years-old.

No further details have been made available at this time.

LISTEN on the Audacy App

Sign Up and Follow NewsRadio 1080 KRLD

Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

Comments / 0

Related
klif.com

Dallas Police Looking For Chicken Franchise Bandits

Dallas (WBAP/.KLIF) – Dallas Police are looking for the perpetrators of a two week crime spree that targeted Pollo Regio franchise restaurants in Dallas and The Colony. The robber, or robbers, broke into at least three of the restaurants during the early morning hours of May 16, May 18, and May 27. They used sledgehammers and pry bars to break into the store safes, getting away with an estimated $22,000 in total. To this point no arrests have been made.
DALLAS, TX
CBS DFW

Dallas find critically missing woman Alyana Clark safe

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - Good news after Dallas police asked for help from the public finding a missing woman they said may have been in serious danger.On May 29, Alyana Rachael Clark placed a 911 emergency call for help. Police believed her life could be in danger. During the early morning hours of May 30 officials said Clark had 'been located and is safe.'Police did not go into detail about where Clark was found or who she was with. Initially police said she had last been seen with Deonty Washington, a 20-year-old Black man, in a 2011 blue Nissan Altima. The car had the temporary tag 450-35Y5.
DALLAS, TX
fox4news.com

2 killed in fiery Downtown Dallas crash

DALLAS - Two people died in a fiery rollover crash overnight in Dallas. First responders were called to the scene on the service road of Woodall Rodgers Freeway near Routh Street in Downtown Dallas around 2:30 a.m. Monday. When they arrived, they found a white Mercedes SUV on fire. Dallas...
DALLAS, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Dallas, TX
Dallas, TX
Crime & Safety
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
City
Italy, TX
KTAL

Dallas man identified as fatal motorcycle crash victim

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Caddo Parish Coroner’s Office identified a man who was killed in a single-vehicle motorcycle crash in southwest Shreveport late Saturday. According to the coroner, 29-year-old Eric Champion of Dallas, Texas was traveling west on Mount Zion Road just before 9:30 p.m. when his motorcycle struck a guard rail.
SHREVEPORT, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rome#Police#Italian#The Associated Press
KRLD News Radio

Adoptable Pet Pals: Meet Sven

NewsRadio 1080 KRLD is partnering with the SPCA of Texas for a weekly segment that will introduce to you animals ready for adoption. KRLD’s Kristin Diaz along with Maura Davies from the SPCA highlight the critical need for adopting families.
DALLAS, TX
wbap.com

Dallas Police Officer Arrested in McKinney

DALLAS (WBAP/KLIF) – A Dallas Police Officer was arrested over the weekend and charged with DWI. According to the Dallas Police Department, Senior Corporal Daniel Jamieson was arrested in McKinney and charged with DWI on Memorial day. Jamieson has been with the department since 2008. DPD has launched an...
WFAA

13-year-old killed in shooting in eastern Fort Worth

FORT WORTH, Texas — A 13-year-old boy has died after he was shot in the torso in Fort Worth on Saturday, and police are investigating the incident as a homicide. Police said they responded to the shooting in the 6050 block of Stoneybrook Drive and found the victim with a gunshot wound.
FORT WORTH, TX
106.3 The Buzz

North Texas Cyclists Save Dog Trapped on Bridge During Ride

Thank goodness someone spotted this little guy. No way he would have found a way out of there without seriously hurting himself. Not often you get a to be a hero while in the middle of an 80 mile ride, but that's exactly what happened to the Smash Bros Plus One cycling team. Once a week they get together to ride their bikes throughout Dallas and Fort Worth. Just over a week ago, 30 miles into their 80 mile journey a woman was freaking out.
WICHITA FALLS, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Instagram
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Two Trucks Crash into Dallas Homes in Two Days

Two different trucks have crashed into houses in North Texas since Wednesday evening. According to the Dallas Police Department, between 10:30 p.m. and 11 p.m. on Wednesday, a full sized pickup truck drove the the front wall of a brick home in the 3200 block Jacinto Street. Police said the...
bestsouthwestguide.com

Pedestrian found dead on roadway

Midlothian, TX - One man is dead from what appears to be a pedestrian-vehicle collision in Midlothian on Railport Parkway near U.S. Highway 67 on Friday night. The Northern Ellis Emergency Dispatch received reports of an unresponsive person at approximately 9:50 p.m.,. according to a Midlothian Police Department press release....
MIDLOTHIAN, TX
WFAA

Lanes reopened on I-30 East after deadly hit-and-run

ARLINGTON, Texas — NOTE: The video above was uploaded before lanes were cleared. Fort Worth police have reopened all lanes on I-30 towards Arlington after shutting them down to investigate a hit-and-run. Officer closed off the eastbound lanes around Cooks Lane and traffic was being diverted to the frontage...
ARLINGTON, TX
WFAA

Dallas police officer arrested on DWI charge, officials say

DALLAS — The Dallas Police Department announced Tuesday that one of its officers was arrested over the Memorial Day weekend on suspicion on driving while intoxicated. Dallas police said senior corporal Daniel Jamieson was arrested by the McKinney Police Department on Monday and was taken to the Collin County Jail.
DALLAS, TX
KRLD News Radio

KRLD News Radio

Dallas, TX
27K+
Followers
10K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest breaking local news stories from Dallas-Forth Worth.

 https://www.audacy.com/krld

Comments / 0

Community Policy