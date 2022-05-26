Body of Dallas man found in Italian river

The body of a Dallas man has been recovered from a river in Rome, Italy according to the Associated Press.

On Thursday, Elijah Oliphant's body was found in the Tiber River, close to the Trastevere neighborhood by Italian police who listed his age as 21-years-old. Having initially arrived on Monday, Oliphant left his hotel on Tuesday and never returned - He was subsequently reported missing.

His family released an appeal on Wednesday in search of Oliphant, who they listed as 22-years-old.

No further details have been made available at this time.

