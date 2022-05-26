Flood Advisory issued for Lares, Las Marias, Moca, San Sebastian by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-30 21:59:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-02 09:24:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued Tuesday evening at 1000 PM CDT. Target Area: St. Clair The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Missouri Osage River at Taberville affecting St. Clair County. For the Osage River Basin...including Schell City, Taberville Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL LATE THURSDAY MORNING * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Osage River at Taberville. * WHEN...Until late Thursday morning. * IMPACTS...At 23.3 feet, The handicapped access to the Osage River launch area floods. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 8:45 PM CDT Monday the stage was 25.2 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 8:45 PM CDT Monday was 25.6 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage late Wednesday morning and continue falling to 19.5 feet Saturday evening. - Flood stage is 23.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 25.1 feet on 04/03/2019. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

SAINT CLAIR COUNTY, MO ・ 1 HOUR AGO