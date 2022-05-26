Cathedral 2023 big man Xavier Booker vaults to No. 4 in new national rankings

Cathedral’s Xavier Booker made a more than 80-spot jump to a top-five position in the new 247Sports basketball national prospect rankings Thursday in the 2023 class.

The 6-11 Booker, who is rated as a five-star recruit, is now ranked No. 4 overall by 247Sports. He has offers from a number of high-major programs, including Butler, Indiana, Purdue, Michigan State, Notre Dame, Ohio State and several others. Booker’s play during the season and in the spring contributed to his 87-spot jump. He ranks behind only North Carolina commit GG Jackson, Louisville and Kentucky target DJ Wagner and Philadelphia wing Justin Edwards.

Other players of note in the new 2023 rankings:

No. 52 – Dra Gibbs-Lawhorn. The 6-1 Purdue recruit played at McCutcheon as a freshman before transferring to a prep school. He is now at Montverde Academy (Fla.).

No. 73 – Garwey Dual. The 6-5 Carmel guard has exploded into the rankings after a big-time spring. Dual, who transferred to Carmel from Houston, has high-major offers from Arizona State, Providence and TCU.

No. 80 – Jakai Newton. The 6-3 guard from Covington, Ga., is committed to Indiana. Newton rose nearly 40 spots in the rankings.

No. 97 – Myles Colvin. The 6-4 Heritage Christian guard joins fellow Purdue commit Gibbs-Lawhorn on the list.

No. 107 – Gabe Cupps. The 6-2 Indiana recruit attends Centerville in Dayton, Ohio.

