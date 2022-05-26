ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Menomonee Falls Schools Superintendent Corey Golla named principal at Wauwatosa West High School

By Cathy Kozlowicz, Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
 5 days ago
Corey Golla will leave his position as superintendent in the Menomonee Falls District to become the new principal at Wauwatosa West High School.

Golla has been the superintendent in Menomonee Falls since 2018. He was previously the director of curriculum and learning in the district from 2016-18. He was the principal at Menomonee Falls High School from 2012-16.

Before coming to the Menomonee Falls School District, Golla was an athletics and activities director at Brookfield East High School and a high school and middle school social studies teacher in the Elmbrook School District.

"I have been an administrator and a principal, and being a principal is a great fit for me," said Golla in a May 26 interview. "I love working so close to kids. I am excited to be at that level." He also added that this is the time when many people are assessing where they are in their careers. "That is what I was doing," he said.

Golla earned two bachelor's degrees from the University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point, one in political science and the other in history. He also earned a master's degree in educational leadership from Marian University. He is currently pursuing a doctorate in educational leadership and policy analysis at UW-Madison.

In a statement on the Wauwatosa School District website, he said, “I am excited to join the Wauwatosa West community on this next leg of my career. Thank you to everyone involved in the process that helped me connect with your school. There are no limits to what we can accomplish together.”

Golla was also named one of the three finalists for the superintendent position for the Franklin Public School District this spring. That position ultimately went to Annalee Bennin, who is the superintendent for the Sheboygan Falls School District.

Cathy Kozlowicz can be reached at 262-361-9132 or cathy.kozlowicz@jrn.com. Follow her on Twitter at @kozlowicz_cathy.

