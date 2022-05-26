North Texas gas prices drop slightly ahead of Memorial Day weekend

NORTH TEXAS (CBSNEWS.COM) - After rising for six consecutive weeks, gas prices have dropped slightly as 2.8 million Texans plan to drive this Memorial Day weekend, according to AAA Texas.

The average price for a gallon of regular unleaded fuel is $4.33 in Dallas, Fort Worth and Arlington, AAA Texas reported.

The statewide gas price average for a gallon of regular unleaded fuel in Texas is $4.26, according to AAA Texas Weekend Gas Watch. That is three cents less than on this day last week and is $1.53 more per gallon compared to this day last year.

"The pain at the pump is still very apparent, but the daily record-setting for the statewide gas price average has stopped, at least for now," said AAA Texas spokesperson Daniel Armbruster. "Higher gas prices are not deterring many from traveling, with 2.8 million Texans expected to drive to their destination this Memorial Day weekend. That is a five percent increase over last year and just below record levels set in 2019."

Texas drivers will pay 56% more for fuel, on average, this Memorial Day compared to last year. This is the 13th lowest gas price average in the country, according to gasprices.aaa.com.

The national average price for a gallon of regular unleaded is $4.60 - one cent more than this day last week and $1.57 more than the price per gallon at this same time last year.