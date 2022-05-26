Apple Will Keep IPhone Production Flat

Apple’s upcoming iOS 16 is likely to upgrade the lock screen, messaging and health features. Also: Another Apple car manager leaves, the company raises employee pay, and a closely watched union election gets canceled. Last week on Power On: Covid-19 slams into Apple again, disrupting product shipments and office-return...
Big retailers rushed to build up inventories last year amid soaring consumer demand and transportation bottlenecks -- going so far in some cases as to rent their own cargo ships. Now, they’re trying to figure out how to sell all their stuff. Inventories rose $44.8 billion for companies on...
Stocks and US futures advanced after China eased some virus curbs and Wall Street had its best week since November 2020. Euro-area bonds tumbled after inflation prints surprised to the upside. A fourth day of gains for European equities extended their longest winning streak since late March and drove the...
Shanghai offered some tax rebates for companies and allowed all manufacturers to resume operations from June as authorities rolled out scores of policies to revitalize an economy impacted by Covid lockdowns. The financial hub will accelerate approvals for property projects and supply new residential developments, according to a plan issued...
LONDON, May 31 (Reuters) - Britons' visits to supermarket stores rose 7% year-on-year in the four weeks to May 21 as they shopped around for the best prices amid a worsening cost of living crisis, market researcher NielsenIQ said on Tuesday. British households are facing a squeeze on their disposable...
SINGAPORE/HONG KONG, May 31 (Reuters) - Asian shares clawed back earlier losses on Tuesday as signs that China's economic pain may be gradually abating amid easing COVID-19 curbs overshadowed broader investor concerns about a global inflation shock. Also lifting sentiment in the region were details of Beijing's new policy support,...
