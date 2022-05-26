UCLA softball vs. Duke picks: Who wins NCAA Softball Los Angeles Super Regional?

No. 12 seed Duke and No. 5 seed UCLA face off in the Los Angeles Super Regional of the NCAA Tournament this weekend.

Which team will win the series and advance to the Women's College World Series?

Check out these picks and predictions for the best-of-three series in Los Angeles.

More: Florida softball vs. Virginia Tech picks: Who wins NCAA Softball Blacksburg Super Regional?

The Oklahoman : UCLA will win Super Regional in three games

Ryan Aber writes: "This series is strength against strength, with UCLA No. 2 in pitching with a 1.38 ERA and Duke No. 8 in hitting with a .332 batting average. The quick rise of Duke’s program is one of college softball’s recent success stories, but the Blue Devils are running into a buzz saw."

More: Oklahoma softball vs. UCF picks: Who wins NCAA Softball Tournament Norman Super Regional?

Tuscaloosa News : UCLA will advance past Duke in three games

Brett Greenberg writes: "The Bruins have the most NCAA championships in history and have been to eight straight super regionals. The UCLA offensive should pave way for another trip to the Women’s College World Series."

More: Oklahoma State vs. Clemson picks: Who wins NCAA Softball Stillwater Super Regional?

Knoxville News Sentinel : Duke will beat UCLA in three games

Cora Hall writes: "UCLA is a solid team, but it’s also beatable. Duke is the underdog you have to love rooting for, and I can see the Blue Devils pulling off the upset in their first super regional ever."

More: Arkansas softball vs. Texas picks: Who wins NCAA Softball Fayetteville Super Regional?

Heartland College Sports : Go with UCLA in Super Regional vs. Duke

Bryan Clinton writes: "UCLA looked like about as dominant as you could ask for in its regional last weekend, outscoring its opponents 28-3 over three games. They come into the Los Angeles Super Regional as the favorite against a Duke team that had a but harder time in their region, but came out on top after beating Georgia 13-5 in a winner take all game Sunday night. There is a battle of strengths looming, as the UCLA pitching staff is ranked second in the country in ERA (1.38), while the Duke offense ranks fifth in the country in batting average (.335). Therefore, something has to give. I’ve gone back and forth on this one many times, as this should be a terrific series that certainly goes to three games. This is a classic battle between excellent batting and excellent pitching, and from prior experience I have to side with pitching in this case. UCLA escapes in this one, but I could see it going either way."

More: Northwestern vs. Arizona State picks: Who wins NCAA Softball Tempe Super Regional?

Gainesville Sun : Duke will win Super Regional vs. UCLA in three games

Ainslie Lee writes: "It will not be easy, but it’ll be fun to watch. The Blue Devils and Bruins will find themselves in a battle, but Duke’s bats will lead them to the Women’s College World Series."

More: Arizona vs. Mississippi State picks: Who wins NCAA Softball Starkville Super Regional?

Southwest Times Record : UCLA wins vs. Duke in three games

Christina Long writes: "Duke’s bats are strong, but UCLA’s pitching is stifling. The Bruins will cede one game to the Blue Devils before advancing."

More: Stanford softball vs. Oregon State picks: Who wins NCAA Softball Palo Alto Super Regional?

The Oklahoman : Take UCLA in two games vs. Duke

Scott Wright writes: "After outscoring three regional opponents by a combined 28-3, the Bruins look primed for a 30th run to the WCWS."

Reach Jeremy Cluff at jeremy.cluff@arizonarepublic.com . Follow him on Twitter @Jeremy_Cluff.

Support local journalism: Subscribe to azcentral.com today.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: UCLA softball vs. Duke picks: Who wins NCAA Softball Los Angeles Super Regional?