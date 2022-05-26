ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
A tripod was mistaken for a gun. Here's how Corpus Christi police responded.

By John Oliva, Corpus Christi Caller Times
 5 days ago

Corpus Christi police searched a downtown building after receiving a report of someone with an assault rifle, but they found the person was carrying a tripod.

The police department received a report of an individual with a gun at 400 Mann St. at 10:12 a.m.

As the report came two days after a shooting at a Uvalde, Texas, elementary school that left 21 people dead, all available officers immediately responded to the scene, said Corpus Christi police Lt. Michael Pena.

The department tweeted about the report, and the subsequent news of the tripod, shortly after 11 a.m.

The building, Bayview Tower, is an 11-story professional office building in the Corpus Christi downtown business district. Pena said while officers searched the building, another found footage of the individual entering the building. The video showed the person had a tripod, not a weapon.

Pena said he is unsure if the building was locked down or evacuated, orif the male individual worked in the building.

"With the incident that happened in Uvalde , everybody is on heightened awareness now. We would much rather find a tripod and no one is hurt versus somebody that went into the building and became an active shooter," Pena said.

"People are hyper-sensitive right now, and it's understandable. Uvalde lost children and adults in a horrendous act. I understand people being concerned and scared. We passed on information as quickly as possible to the public."

Officers cleared the scene around 11:30 a.m.

Pena said the police department encourages the public: "If they see something, say something."

"Call us directly," Pena said. "Do not call someone else to call the police. Call 911, talk to the dispatcher, and we can get officers immediately out there. If it's something enough for you to be concerned about, don't call your boss or your neighbor — call 911."

MORE COVERAGE

More: 'Hug your loved ones': How Uvalde residents united by grief, faith after shooting

More: H-E-B to donate $500,000, start donation campaign for Uvalde community after shooting

This article originally appeared on Corpus Christi Caller Times: A tripod was mistaken for a gun. Here's how Corpus Christi police responded.

IN THIS ARTICLE
