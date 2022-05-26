ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elza Gate Greenway Walk May 28

By Benjamin Pounds, Oakridger
 5 days ago
This joint Oak Ridge outing for Tennessee Citizens for Wilderness Planning and the Tennessee Native Plant Society will emphasize tree and shrub identification along the greenway.

The outing, on a flattish paved trail, should work for those with limited walking ability. Wheelchairs are a possibility. Total out-and-back distance is about 1.5 miles. As usual, participants can turn back when they want, stated the news release from TCWP.

The group will meet at Elza Gate Park on the Oak Ridge Turnpike near Melton Lake Drive at 9 a.m.. Bring water, lunch and bug spray.

Your RSVP helps with planning and allows for notification in case of cancellation; contact Larry Pounds at (865) 705-8516 or PoundsL471@aol.com.

