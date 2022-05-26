ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Merritt Island, FL

Merritt Island Little League pulls semiautomatic rifle from planned fundraising auction

By Eric Rogers, Florida Today
 5 days ago

Merritt Island Little League officials pulled a rifle from a planned fundraising auction this week after it was brought to the attention of the youth baseball league's parent organization, a spokesman for Little League International said.

An advertisement for a silent auction including the Diamondback model-DB15BGFDE semiautomatic rifle was posted Tuesday to the local league's Facebook account, the same day as the deadly mass shooting at a Uvalde, Texas, elementary school.

The post has since been deleted, and the gun was missing from a second ad posted Thursday. Another item featuring a membership to FrogBones Family Shooting Center, a Melbourne restaurant and shooting range, also was removed from the ad.

More: Gun raffle for Astronaut High School graduation event sparks outrage and support

"We have worked with our Southeast Region staff and the league to make sure the league has removed the firearm from their raffle, in compliance with Little League’s fundraising regulations," Kevin Fountain, communications director for Little League International, said in an email.

Fountain declined further comment. Messages to Scott Hintz, president of the Merritt Island Little League board of directors, and Diamondback Firearms were not immediately returned.

Reactions to news of the auction were limited after comments to the original post were lost when the post was deleted. Administrators for the Merritt Island league's Facebook page limited who could comment on the second ad.

At least one person condemned the gun auction on Twitter, calling on the national group to intervene.

"This is wholly inappropriate on every level," the commenter wrote.

Little League Baseball and Softball fundraising policies restrict associations with donors or products relating to firearms, along with alcohol, tobacco, controlled substances, political campaigns, gambling and adult or mature content.

"Leagues and Districts should carefully evaluate donations and sponsorships, avoiding those which may, according to local community standards or local league membership, be objectionable or offensive," according to the rulebook posted on the group's website.

A gun raffle organized for Astronaut High School last year by Project Graduation, an independent nonprofit, drew both criticism and support. Brevard Public Schools officials requested the group remove references to the school and BPS in promotional materials.

Eric Rogers is a watchdog reporter for FLORIDA TODAY. Contact Rogers at 321-242-3717 or esrogers@floridatoday.com. Follow him on Twitter @EricRogersFT.

This article originally appeared on Florida Today: Merritt Island Little League pulls semiautomatic rifle from planned fundraising auction

