Winning Mega Millions ticket sold in Hagerstown claimed by Boonsboro resident

By Julie E. Greene, The Herald-Mail
 5 days ago
A Boonsboro man has claimed the recent $44,000 winning Mega Millions ticket, the Maryland Lottery announced Thursday.

The lottery had announced recently there was a $44,000 winning ticket that hadn't been claimed from the May 17 drawing.

The winner's name was not released. Lottery winners are allowed under Maryland law to remain anonymous.

The man, 49, bought his winning ticket on May 16 at the Martin's Food Market at 1729 Dual Highway in Hagerstown.

The winning numbers for the May 17 drawing were 7, 21, 24, 41 and 65, with a Mega Ball of 24.

The Boonsboro man placed three bets on his ticket, matching four of the numbers on all three as well as hitting the Mega Ball on all three, according to a Maryland Lottery news release. The numbers he hit were 7, 21, 24 and 65.

He also added the 4x Megaplier for an extra $1 per wager and quadrupled his prize to $44,000, the release states.

The Lottery noted that the odds of winning with that combination on a $2 bet are one in 931,001.

No word on what the southern Washington County resident plans to do with his winnings.

The Mega Millions estimated jackpot was up to $157 million for Friday night's drawing, according to the game's website.

More local lottery news:Winning Powerball ticket sold in Washington County claimed by Williamsport resident

More money news:Is gas tax relief coming again for Maryland? Hogan, Franchot differ on who can approve it

Memorial D:Fallen veterans to be recognized at Memorial Day events in Tri-State region

