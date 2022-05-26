Flooding, extreme heat, more ticks: Taunton is planning for the future

The effects of climate change and the potential environmental disasters the city faces are taken seriously, especially when there’s funding involved. Over the last few years Taunton has been working on two separate emergency management assessments, for purposes of planning for the worst. See here how the city is looking toward the future, and what plans are being put in place.

The above story is one for our subscribers. Not one of our beloved digital subscribers yet? You can become one right now, and join the growing team of people dedicated to preserving great local news. It’s so easy — go to TauntonGazette.com/subscribenow and check out the options. For just a few cents a day, you get all-you-can-read local news, and you’ll be keeping local journalism alive in our community!

For a limited time, we're having a special subscription offer: just $9.99 for an entire year.

Weather

Join us

Check out all these stories and more at TauntonGazette.com. As always, we thank you for reading!