Taunton, MA

Flooding, extreme heat, more ticks: Taunton is planning for the future

By Kristina Fontes, The Taunton Daily Gazette
 5 days ago
Flooding, extreme heat, more ticks: Taunton is planning for the future

The effects of climate change and the potential environmental disasters the city faces are taken seriously, especially when there’s funding involved. Over the last few years Taunton has been working on two separate emergency management assessments, for purposes of planning for the worst. See here how the city is looking toward the future, and what plans are being put in place.

