New high school grad found murdered in Ferguson

FERGUSON, Mo. (KMOX) - Family and friends are remembering an 18-year-old CBC and Confluence Academy alum from south St. Louis whose body was found last week in Ferguson.

The victim's sister, Tanedra Dobbs, appeared Thursday on KMOX with host Amy Marxkors. She described her first thought when getting the call about Jarvis Wheat's shooting death, "Where is Canfield (apartments)? Why would he ever be out there? That's not his stomping grounds... His life was stolen from him at Canfield."

Ferguson police haven't said much publicly about their investigation, only telling KMOX News that they have some positive leads.

Former KMOX executive producer Ben Boyd was the victim's longtime Big Brother in the Big Brothers-Big Sisters Program, "Anyone that knew him knew Jarvis had never gotten in trouble. He did well in school and always did what he was supposed to do. He was on his way out. He was going to make it. And even he got gunned down."

Ben Boyd and Jarvis Wheat Photo credit Ben Boyd

Boyd says Wheat's wallet, cell phone, watch, and car were taken.

Tanedra Dobbs says her brother was an inspiration to all who knew him, "He would give people the shirt off his back, the shoes off his feet. He would feed you if hungry, buy you a drink if thirsty... To honor Jarvis's life I ask people to stay positive, because he was a very positive person. And this gun violence has to stop in our communities, because these young men, their lives are being stolen."

Copyright 2022 Audacy (KMOX) All Rights Reserved