ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
News8000.com | WKBT News 8

Wisconsin Governor signs executive order prohibiting price gouging of baby formula

By Sam Shilts
News8000.com | WKBT News 8
News8000.com | WKBT News 8
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4dGkbX_0frMDu8E00

MADISON (WKBT) – Governor Tony Evers signed an executive order Thursday that prohibits price gouging of baby formula.

Emergency Order #164 declares that a “period of abnormal economic disruption exists and prohibits price gouging on infant baby formula for the next 90 days.”

“No kid should ever go hungry, and no parent should have to worry about having access to formula, especially if their infant has special nutritional needs,” said Gov. Evers. “As families continue to feel the squeeze of rising costs and folks face difficulty getting supplies and resources quickly, this order makes it clear that retailers looking to take advantage of vulnerable families during this formula shortage will not be tolerated.”

“Unreasonably excessive prices,” according to the order are defined in administrative code as prices more than 15% higher than prices over the last two months. Consumers are encouraged to contact the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection’s (DATCP) Bureau of Consumer Protection to file a complaint by visiting datcp.wi.gov or by calling the Consumer Protection Hotline at (800) 422-7128.

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) recommends families dealing with the shortage:

  • Do not water down or dilute formula to stretch it out. This prevents babies from getting nutrients that they need.
  • Do not make homemade formulas. This is unsafe and will not meet a baby’s nutritional needs.
  • Avoid giving babies cow’s milk, goat’s milk, or plant-based milk until they are at least one year old, as these milks lack minerals and proteins and can give babies digestive issues. In rare emergency situations, whole cow’s milk can be given to infants over 6 months-old, but parents and caregivers should consult with their child’s healthcare provider first.
  • Check smaller stores and drug stores. They may have more stock than big stores.
  • Search store websites before going in-person, and make sure to shop at reputable retailers or pharmacies.
  • Check food pantries, charitable organizations, and others that may be able to help. WIC (Women, Infants, and Children’s program) clinics can help connect people to local food pantries.
  • Buy only the formula needed in the immediate future and avoid stockpiling. This helps ensure other families have access to critical formula for their infants and allow manufacturers and retailers adequate time to restock shelves.
  • Work with healthcare providers to use Abbott’s Urgent Product Requests process to find specialty formulas.
  • Families with questions or concerns should contact their pediatrician or their WIC Clinic.

Recent News Headlines from News 8 Now

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY NEWS 8 NOW/NEWS 8000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments / 5

BG
5d ago

Is Evers trying to exacerbate the shortage? Those rent moratoriums worked so well too. Now the landlords have jacked up rents trying to recoupe their losses. Why take a chance on being convicted of price gouging. Just skip Wisconsin.

Reply
3
you're a liar
5d ago

We’ll then how are the government officials that have their stocks in baby formula going to make any money?

Reply
3
ecurb tenturb
5d ago

Why I bet all the baby formula makers want to ship their shipment to Wisconsin first because they make a huge profit

Reply
2
Related
Urban Milwaukee

State Republicans Want More Guns

As a national holiday, Memorial Day is meant to bring us together. Even if we differ on the politics that led our country into the many wars the U.S. has fought over the years, I can appreciate my neighbors who raise a flag, hands on hearts, at the veterans’ memorial at the local park. It’s moving to honor service, sacrifice, the elevation of a higher good over individual self-interest. Despite our differences, we can come together around our shared history and our country’s ideals — that all people are created equal, that, regardless of race, religion or national origin we all belong, together, to this vast, imperfect democracy that aims to uphold liberty and justice for all.
WISCONSIN STATE
wearegreenbay.com

‘Mounting what will be a vigorous defense’: Advocate-Aurora responds to lawsuit over high prices

(WFRV) – Wisconsin’s biggest hospital system is facing a lawsuit regarding its alleged monopolization, anticompetitive methods and high prices. The class-action lawsuit was filed by Uriel Pharmacy which is a business located in East Troy, Wisconsin. Uriel has a self-funded health plan for its employees and has paid Advocate Aurora Health (AAH) for healthcare at the negotiated rates by Cigna.
EAST TROY, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wisconsin#Price Gouging#Formulas#Baby Formula#Texas Shooting#Politics State#Politics Governor#Datcp Rrb#Dhs
WEAU-TV 13

WI DHS investigating 7 cases of mysterious hepatitis in kids

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The number of sudden and mysterious hepatitis cases in children continues to rise. At least 650 cases have been reported worldwide so far, according to the World Health Organization. As of Memorial Day weekend, more than 200 of those were reported in the United States.
WISCONSIN STATE
WEAU-TV 13

North Carolina group aids in search for Juneau County bear

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The search party to find an injured Juneau County black bear is getting bigger. A North Carolina-based group dedicated to helping save bears and bring awareness to the dangers of bear traps has joined in the search for the bear who was most recently sighted by a couple in Juneau County.
JUNEAU COUNTY, WI
wpr.org

New tool shows Wisconsin farmers financial benefits of letting cows graze

When Jim Munsch started learning more about using managed grazing for beef cattle in the 1980s, he went on pasture walks with farmers already using the practice and sought out information from local University of Wisconsin-Extension educators. Managed grazing is the practice of rotating livestock through a series of paddocks...
WISCONSIN STATE
wiproud.com

Biggest cities in Wisconsin 150 years ago

(STACKER) – After the completion of the 1860 census and the election of President Abraham Lincoln, America imploded. Eleven southern states seceded from the Union in 1861, instigating four bloody years of the Civil War and fundamentally altering the social history of the U.S. The estimates of deaths caused by the Civil War begin around 600,000, but some claim as many as 750,000 individuals died throughout the conflict.
WISCONSIN STATE
wearegreenbay.com

‘Best of America’: Waupun student named U.S. Presidential Scholar, 1 of 161 students across nation to receive recognition

(WFRV) – Four Wisconsin students, including one from northeastern Wisconsin, were among 161 high school seniors across the nation named U.S. Presidential Scholars. According to the U.S. Department of Education, each year select students are recognized based on their academic success, artistic and technical excellence, community service, and leadership.
WAUPUN, WI
WBAY Green Bay

WATCH: Gun law debate in Wisconsin

We’ve had a little rain and thunder to start the holiday weekend but that will not be the case on Monday. The children previously had their puppy, Coco, stolen at gunpoint. The parade was cancelled as Kiel experienced multiple bomb threats.
WISCONSIN STATE
voiceofalexandria.com

Hands on Wisconsin: Republicans are a tool of the NRA

Despite recent horrific mass shootings and broad support for meaningful gun reform, Republicans are incapable of supporting any law that limits access to dangerous weapons. Republican lawmakers are more scared of the influence of the NRA in partisan primaries than they are about being out of touch with most Americans.
WEAU-TV 13

Revised DHS COVID-19 illness data offer unexpected results

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A new update to the Dept. of Health Services website offered a glimpse of the benefits and limitations of the COVID-19 vaccines, particularly when someone returns for their booster dose. For the first time, the state agency divided its charts reflecting the infection, hospitalization, and death rate of vaccinated and unvaccinated individuals between those who have received the extra shot and those who have only received their initial series.
WISCONSIN STATE
WBAY Green Bay

Ozone advisory issued for Wisconsin counties

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Many Wisconsin counties are under an ozone advisory Monday. The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources believes the air quality index will become unhealthy for sensitive groups. Brown, Calumet, Door, Fond du Lac, Kenosha, Kewaunee, Manitowoc, Marinette, Milwaukee, Oconto, Ozaukee, Racine, Sheboygan, Walworth, Washington and Waukesha...
WISCONSIN STATE
wiproud.com

Is a front license plate required in Wisconsin?

(WFRV) – As people hit the roads for Memorial Day weekend, motorists may see a few vehicles with no front license plate attached. Is that allowed in Wisconsin?. If two license plates are issued by the Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT), state law requires both plates be attached to the vehicle. One must be on the front and the other on the rear.
97ZOK

Wisconsin Hidden Gem Dubbed One of America’s Most Friendly Towns

If you like to say hello to your neighbors, you might want to move here. If you like it when people walking down the street make eye contact, say hi, and keep moving, visit this town. If you don't like either, you're just like me, and you should probably stay...
WausauPilot

Marshfield, Adams shut down wells due to PFAS pollution

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Marshfield and Adams have joined the list of Wisconsin cities that have shut down municipal wells due to PFAS contamination. Wisconsin Public Radio reported that the state Department of Natural Resources announced Thursday that sampling in the two cities has detected PFAS levels exceeding 20 parts per trillion, a health standard recommended by the state Department of Health Services.
MARSHFIELD, WI
News8000.com | WKBT News 8

News8000.com | WKBT News 8

La Crosse, WI
3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
663K+
Views
ABOUT

News8000.com provides you with the latest news, weather, sports, live events, and more for the greater La Crosse, Wisconsin area.

 https://www.news8000.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy