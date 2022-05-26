ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Case against man accused in east side balcony shooting to move forward

By Kyle Jones
 5 days ago

MADISON, Wis. — The case against a man accused of shooting another man multiple times last month will move forward.

Online court records show that a judge found enough evidence against Cameron Barber-Smith, 22, to allow the case to be bound over for trial. However, prosecutors want more time to consider bringing additional charges against him.

RELATED: Madison police arrest suspect in east side balcony shooting

Barber-Smith is charged with one count of attempted first-degree intentional homicide with repeater, use of a dangerous weapon and party-to-a-crime modifiers. He allegedly shot a 21-year-old man multiple times on May 5 while the man was standing on an apartment balcony.

Multiple bullets also went into an apartment with three adults and a baby inside; all four were unhurt. Police said Barber-Smith knew the victim.

Madison, WI
