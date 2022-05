American flags waved in the wind Monday at ceremonies honoring those who gave their lives for freedom. Fort McPherson National Cemetery, home to the final Earthly resting place of thousands of soldiers who served the U.S., saw decorated graves and dignitary speeches during its annual ceremony. Gov. Pete Ricketts spoke as the guest of honor and former North Platte Mayor Dwight Livingston gave the memorial address.

