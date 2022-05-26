Police make two arrests after early morning break-in

For the second time in a week, an Angola man has been charged with 4th-degree criminal mischief stemming from an incident at the Chautauqua County Jail. According to the Chautauqua County Sheriff's Office, 30-year-old Matthew Kennedy destroyed his jail-issued mattress by tearing it apart at the seam Monday evening. Deputies say Kennedy was ordered numerous times by the supervising officer to stop his actions, and he allegedly refused to comply. Kennedy, who is being held in connection with a residential burglary in the Town of Villenova, was previously charged with criminal mischief from a May 23rd incident at the jail in which he allegedly damaged and activated a fire sprinkler head inside his cell.
