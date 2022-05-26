ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Police make two arrests after early morning break-in

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJamestown Police arrested two city men after an early morning burglary in downtown Jamestown. Police received a 911 call from a business neighboring 201 Cherry Street around 4:30 am Thursday...

Angola Man Charged in Second Incident at County Jail

For the second time in a week, an Angola man has been charged with 4th-degree criminal mischief stemming from an incident at the Chautauqua County Jail. According to the Chautauqua County Sheriff's Office, 30-year-old Matthew Kennedy destroyed his jail-issued mattress by tearing it apart at the seam Monday evening. Deputies say Kennedy was ordered numerous times by the supervising officer to stop his actions, and he allegedly refused to comply. Kennedy, who is being held in connection with a residential burglary in the Town of Villenova, was previously charged with criminal mischief from a May 23rd incident at the jail in which he allegedly damaged and activated a fire sprinkler head inside his cell.
ANGOLA, NY
Man Shot During Targeted Home Invasion Robbery in Jamestown

A 41-year-old man has been hospitalized after he got shot during a home invasion robbery early Tuesday in the City of Jamestown. According to the Jamestown Police Department, officers responded to 1211 Prendergast Avenue just before 3:45 AM and discovered that the victim had been shot in the abdomen by one of the suspects. Police say two males dressed in all black who were also armed with firearms reportedly fled the scene after the victim was shot. The victim was transported to UPMC Chautauqua and then flown by Stat MedEvac to the Hamot Medical Center in Erie, where he was last reported to be in stable condition. Police say the home invasion was a targeted incident, and the investigation is continuing. Investigators are asking anyone with information to contact the Jamestown Police Department at (716) 483-7537 or their anonymous tips line at 716 483-8477. All calls and tips will be kept confidential.
JAMESTOWN, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Police: Jamestown home invasion robbery ends with resident shot

JAMESTOWN, N.Y. (WIVB) — A 41-year-old Jamestown man was shot in the abdomen during a home invasion robbery Tuesday morning, according to the Jamestown Police Department. At 3:41 a.m., officers were called to a Prendergast Avenue residence for a report of shots fired. According to the JPD, two male suspects, dressed in all black and […]
JAMESTOWN, NY
Irving man charged with felony DWI after traffic stop

An Irving man is facing felony DWI after he was pulled over by State troopers for driving an unregistered four-wheeler on Routes 5 and 20 in Irving on Friday. Troopers arrested 43-year-old Frederick General after failing standard field sobriety tests. Further investigation revealed that General had been convicted of DWI within the preceding 10 years and that his driving privileges had been revoked for an alcohol related offense. He was issued tickets for felony DWI and aggravated unlicensed operation in the 1st degree, directing him to appear in Hanover Town Court next month.
IRVING, NY
Silver Creek woman charged with criminal mischief after altercation

A Silver Creek woman is being charged with criminal mischief after an altercation early Sunday morning in the village of Silver Creek. Chautauqua County Sheriff's deputies responded to the call around 4:30 am. After an investigation, deputies arrested 24-year-old Emilee Gallivan for criminal mischief in the 4th degree. She was transported to the Chautauqua County Jail for centralized arraignment.
SILVER CREEK, NY
Jamestown Man Accused Of Driving While Impaired By Drugs Following Crash

JAMESTOWN – A 47-year-old Jamestown man is accused of driving while impaired by drugs following a crash on Interstate-86 last week. New York State Police responded to a single-vehicle accident last Friday. Troopers report Patrick Patterson’s tire popped, causing his car to crash into a guard rail along the...
JAMESTOWN, NY
Man In Stable Condition Following Northside Jamestown Shooting

JAMESTOWN – A 41-year-old man is in stable condition following a shooting on Jamestown’s northside on Tuesday. Jamestown Police responded to shots fired at 1211 Prendergast Avenue around 3:40 a.m. Officers report a man inside the home was shot in the abdomen. He was taken to UPMC Chautauqua...
JAMESTOWN, NY
Jamestown man faces drug charges following one-car accident

KENNEDY, N.Y. (WWTI) — A motor vehicle accident led to the arrest of a Jamestown man on Sunday. Troopers responded to an accident on I-86 in Kennedy after a tire popped on a vehicle being driven by 47-year-old Patrick Patterson, causing him to lose control and strike a guardrail.
KENNEDY, NY
Jamestown man charged with DWAI-drugs after crash near Kennedy

A Jamestown man is facing DWAI by drugs after a crash on I-86 in Kennedy on Friday. State Police in Jamestown say that 47-year-old Patrick Patterson was driving west on I-86 when a tire popped, causing him to lose control of his vehicle and strike a guardrail. Troopers say Patterson exhibited multiple signs of drug impairment and was placed under arrest after failing several standard field sobriety tests. Patterson was also found to be in possession of methamphetamine and his driving privileges had been suspended multiple times. In addition to driving while ability impaired by drugs, Patterson was also charged with criminal possession of a controlled substance in the 7th degree and aggravated unlicensed operation in the 2nd degree. He will appear in Poland Town Court on a later date to answer the charges.
KENNEDY, NY
Chautauqua County Sheriff's Office investigating deadly ATV crash

CARROLL, N.Y. — The Chautauqua County Sheriff's Office is investigating a deadly ATV crash that happened early Monday morning in the town of Carroll. According to the Chautauqua County Sheriff's Office, deputies were called to a single ATV crash on Woodchuck Hill Road just after 1:30 a.m. Upon arrival, deputies say EMS was already at the scene of the accident and was administering CPR to the victim.
CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY, NY
Troopers Nab Jamestown Man on Drug-Related Charges

A traffic stop for an expired registration in the City of Jamestown on Wednesday led to drug-related charges for a Jamestown man. State Police pulled over a vehicle on Hall Avenue driven by 30-year-old Tyler Bemis shortly after 5:45 PM. Bemis allegedly displayed signs indicative of drug impairment and was taken into custody after failing several field sobriety tests. Additional investigation found that Bemis was allegedly in possession of psilocybin mushrooms and that his driving privileges in New York State were suspended. An evaluation by a State Police Drug Recognition Expert revealed that he was allegedly under the influence of hallucinogens and cannabis. Bemis was charged with driving while ability impaired by drugs and 7th-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, and he was issued tickets to appear in Jamestown City Court at a later date.
JAMESTOWN, NY
Derrick City Motor Vehicle/Pedestrian Accident

The Derrick City Volunteer Fire Department responded to a motor vehicle/pedestrian accident on Derrick Road Sunday. At 3:30 pm, Bradford EMS personnel arrived on scene and began treating the patient. Shortly thereafter a medical helicopter was requested. Foster Township Police assisted on the scene and investigated.
DERRICK CITY, PA
Crawford County escaped inmate quickly apprehended

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — An inmate who allegedly had escaped from the Crawford County Correctional Facility was apprehended on Friday, May 27. According to a Pennsylvania State Police report, Kelley Handy, a 21-year-old male of Greenville, had been granted temporary leave from the Crawford County Correctional Facility. Handy left the facility at 7 a.m. and was to […]
CRAWFORD COUNTY, PA
Drunk driver pleads guilty to killing teen on bike in hit-and-run

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – A Lancaster man pleaded guilty Tuesday after hitting two teenagers on bicycles while he was allegedly driving under the influence of alcohol, killing one of them. Kevin J. Czajka, 55, pleaded guilty to vehicular manslaughter in the second degree and aggravated vehicular assault, both felonies. He faces a maximum of 15 […]
LANCASTER, NY
Victim Identified in Fatal Shooting in City of Bradford

Investigators have released the name of the man who was killed in a fatal shooting in the City of Bradford early Sunday morning. Edward Fomby Jr., 38, of Buffalo, was found dead outside a residence in the city from apparent gunshot wounds. The results of an autopsy are pending. Police...
BRADFORD, PA
Jamestown Man Faces Leandra's Law Charge in Randolph

A Jamestown man is facing an impaired driving charge under Leandra's Law after State Police responded to a report of a disabled vehicle on I-86 in the Town of Randolph on May 20th. Troopers say 32-year-old Jacob Carr exhibited multiple signs of drug impairment and was taken into custody after failing several field sobriety tests. Police add that two children were inside Carr's vehicle during the incident. He is scheduled to appear in Randolph Town Court in June on a charge of driving while ability impaired by drugs. The two children were turned over to a third party.

