ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

Susan Sarandon, Fat Joe to Star in Animated Comedy ‘The Movers’ in Development at Fox (EXCLUSIVE)

By 49ers player, Bay Area sportswriter get into wild feud
SFGate
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSusan Sarandon and Fat Joe are set to lead the voice cast of the animated comedy series “The Movers” in development at Fox, Variety has learned exclusively. The series is based on an original idea by Sarandon, her son Jack Henry Robbins, and Danielle Uhlarik. All three are credited as co-creators...

www.sfgate.com

Comments / 0

Related
SFGate

‘Maestro’ First Look: Bradley Cooper Transforms Into Leonard Bernstein in ‘A Star Is Born’ Follow-Up

Set photos from the movie were released by the streaming giant on Monday, showing Cooper opposite co-star Carey Mulligan. Cooper stars in “Maestro” as esteemed Broadway composer Leonard Bernstein, with Carey Mulligan playing Bernstein’s wife Felicia Montealegre. The photos show Bernstein at various ages, with impressive make-up work applied to Cooper to nail his look as an elderly Bernstein.
MOVIES
SFGate

‘Stranger Things’ Turns Twitter Upside Down With Season 4 Return

Can 'Midnight Mass' Entice Emmy Voters Into Horror?. How 'Stranger Things' Villain Vecna Was Inspired by the Night King From 'Game of Thrones'. The first seven episodes of the season dropped on Friday, stirring up more than 980,000 engagements with fans online. The streaming service included a warning card disclaimer, as the season dropped days after the May 24 shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, which left 21 people dead.
TV SERIES
SFGate

Johnny Depp Trial: How Much Damage Did Amber Heard’s Op-Ed Do to the Fading Star?

And while there is evidence that both of their careers have been hurt, it’s much trickier to try to connect that damage to specific defamatory statements. Depp has alleged that he lost tens of millions of dollars because of Heard’s allegations of domestic violence, which she alluded to in a 2018 op-ed. But the testimony showed that Depp was a star in serious decline even before the allegations, and a series of legal setbacks made him virtually unemployable by major studios.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Susan Sarandon
Person
Jimmy Kimmel
Person
Fat Joe
IndieWire

‘Teen Wolf’ Star Arden Cho Confirms She Was Offered Less Than Half of Lead Co-Stars’ Salaries for Movie

Click here to read the full article. “Teen Wolf” actress Arden Cho has opened up about the AAPI pay disparity she experienced on the project. Cho, who played supernatural teen Kira Yukimura in the original series, said she was offered far less than her counterparts’ salary to return for the upcoming Paramount+ revival film. A new interview in The Cut brought up a Deadline report from February 2022 alleging that Cho turned down the film after being “offered half the per-episode salary proposed to her three counterparts.” “I think I was actually offered even less,” Cho clarified of the staggering wage gap between...
MOVIES
SFGate

Varun Dhawan, Kartik Aaryan, Tiger Shroff Star in Multi-Film Nadiadwala-Amazon Prime Video Licensing Deal

Amazon Prime Video India has signed a worldwide exclusive multi-film licensing deal with Sajid Nadiadwala’s Bollywood production house Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment (NGE). NGE’s upcoming slate includes “Bawaal,” starring Varun Dhawan (“Coolie No. 1”) and Janhvi Kapoor (“Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl”), directed by Nitesh Tiwari (“Dangal”). Dhawan also stars...
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Comedy Series#Hbo#Bento Box Enteratinment#Academy Award#Thelma Louise#Golden Globe
SFGate

‘Top Gun: Maverick’ Is Really All About Tom Cruise: Movie Star — and That’s Why It Works

Let’s get this out of the way: Top Gun was one of the most toxic blockbusters of the 1980s. A project midwifed into existence when producer Jerry Bruckheimer spied a magazine photo spread of fighter jets and pitched a high-concept idea — “Star Wars on Earth” — to his even-higher producing partner Don Simpson, the No. 1 hit movie of 1986 was a lot of things. It’s a classic story of a hero’s journey, from arrogant young punk who doesn’t play by the the rules to older, slightly wiser but still-pissing-on-the-rulebook adult. It’s a great example of the MTV aesthetic that was the hotshot producers’ stock-in-trade, and would become something close to a multiplex house style throughout the decade. (Tom Cruise initially turned down the role because he was afraid the movie would end up being “Flashdance in the sky,” a reference to Bruckheimer and Simpson’s then-recent runaway smash.) It’s home to some of the most iconic lines and the corniest dialogue ever typed on a word processor; the list of groaners is long and distinguished, though we’re susceptible to “His fitness report says it all: Flies by the seat of his pants, totally unpredictable!” and “Every time we go up there, it’s like you’re flying with a ghost!”
MOVIES
SFGate

Simu Liu Waxed His Entire Body for Margot Robbie’s ‘Barbie’: ‘One of the Most Painful Experiences’

Plot details for the Margot Robbie-starring “Barbie” movie remain under wraps, but fans know now that at least one male star in the film had to wax his entire body. That would be Simu Liu, whose role in the film remains a mystery. Rumors have circulated the “Shang-Chi” star is playing one of several Ken dolls in the film (along with headliner Ryan Gosling), and waxing his body would certainly be one practical way for Liu to get a plastic-like sheen.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Netflix
NewsBreak
Instagram
SFGate

‘Book Club 2’ Starts Production With Jane Fonda, Candice Bergen, Diane Keaton, Mary Steenburgen

Having finally cooled off from the steamy read that was “50 Shades of Grey,” the women behind “Book Club” are making the trek to Italy where new adventures await. Focus Features, Endeavor Content and Makeready have announced the start of production on “Book Club 2 — The Next Chapter,” an upcoming sequel to the sleeper 2018 comedy “Book Club.” The film brings back the core group of readers, Diane Keaton, Jane Fonda, Candice Bergen and Mary Steenburgen, as they trade their living rooms for the glories of Europe. The ensemble will also include Andy Garcia, Don Johnson and Craig T. Nelson, vets of the first film, along with new cast members such as Giancarlo Giannini, Hugh Quarshie and Vincent Riotta. The film is written by Bill Holderman and Erin Simms, with Holderman returning as director. The duo will also serve as producers.
MOVIES
SFGate

Snoop Dogg Is Sticking to the States, Pulls Out of All 2022 International Tour Dates

Correspondence has arrived from the desk of Snoop Dogg. The rapper informed fans that his upcoming I Wanna Thank Me tour, which included stops in Australia and Europe, will be cut back to only include shows in the U.S. In a statement shared on Instagram, the rapper cites “unforeseen scheduling conflicts including family obligations and upcoming tv and film projects” as his reasoning for canceling all of his international tour dates.
CELEBRITIES
SFGate

The Greatest Singer on Earth Is a Double-Yellow Headed Amazon Parrot

Every once in a great while, there comes a talent so mind-blowing that it warps the fabric of human history, inspiring generations of enviers and imitators. Freddie Mercury was such a talent; so were the Beatles. And so is Tico, an 18-year-old double yellow-headed Amazon parrot who sings classic rock covers on TikTok.
ANIMALS

Comments / 0

Community Policy