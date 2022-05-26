ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ashland, IL

Prairie Skies libraries promoting summer fun for family

By David C.L. Bauer
 5 days ago
There will be a Story Time for young children, science and technology activities for older children and events for teens and pre-teens, all happening at the same...

Photo: Out for a spin

Freshman James Icide (from left), fifth-grader Loki Frank, sixth-grader Ayden Clark and fourth-grader Javonte Blake of Four Rivers Special Education District Garrison School go for a ride during a carnival at Prairieland Heritage Museum in South Jacksonville.
Photo: Class of 2022 saying adieu

Graduates for the 2022 class from Westfair Christian Academy listen to speakers during the commencement ceremony Friday. There were seven graduates: (Right to Left) Kaitlyn Baker, Allison Bowker, Colton Bunch, Nicholas Montgomery, Isabella Piazza, Anaston Prevett, Evan Williams.
