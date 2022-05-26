ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pontoon Beach, IL

Linda Oren

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLinda Oren, 71, of Pontoon Beach, IL passed away Wednesday, May 25, 2022 surrounded by her family. She was born in St. Louis, Mo on September 8, 1950 to the late Paul and Dorothy (Livingston) Conred. Linda dedicated...

Sharon Hooper

Sharon Louise Hooper, 75, died at 11:35 p.m. Monday, May 30, 2022 at Rivers Crossing of Alton. Born August 6, 1946 in Alton, she was the only child of Orville and Ethel Mae (Reeder) Scroggins. Sharon graduated from Alton High School and Monticello College in Godfrey. She worked for Shell Oil Company until she married her high school sweetheart, Thomas E. Hooper Jr. in 1966. They later divorced in 1989. Sharon was a homemaker for much of her life, taking care of her children, tending to the yard, cooking, cleaning and hosting pool parties. She ran a ceramic shop out of her home during her children’s younger years and later volunteered her time as a room mother at her children’s school, helping with ceramic crafts. She was also volunteer with Brownies and Cub Scouts. She later purchased My Mom’s Tavern in Alton. She was known for keeping the tavern open on holidays and serving food for her regular clientele, always with a cup of coffee in her hand. Surviving is a son, Thom E. Hooper III of Alton a daughter, Tawnya Hooper of Alton, and her son, Reid Murray of Alton. Visitation will be from 5:00-8:00 p.m. Thursday, June 2, 2022 at Gent Funeral Home in Alton. Graveside services will be private at Upper Alton Cemetery. Memorials may be made to MO Min Pin Rescue, Inc., in honor of her dog, Mac, www.mominpinrescue.org Online guestbook and information may be found at www.gentfuneralhome.com.
ALTON, IL
Gerald Birchler

Gerald Ray “Jerry” Birchler, 79, of Glen Carbon, Illinois passed away at 3:48 p.m. on Sunday, May 29, 2022 at Eden Village in Glen Carbon. He was born March 19, 1943 in Granite City, a son of the late Leonard and Rose E. (Joiner) Birchler. He retired from Granite City Steel after over 40 years of dedicated service. He enjoyed attending St. Cecilia Catholic Church and had been faithful and active throughout the years. He enjoyed woodworking, cutting grass and tending to his yard. He was always there to help others and was the best grandpa to his grandchildren. He will be remembered for the love and special times shared with his family and friends. He is survived by a daughter and son-in-law, Dawn and Matthew House of Glen Carbon; a son and daughter-in-law, Jerry and Tammy Birchler Jr. of Wylie, Texas; five grandchildren, Jessica, Alyssa, Madison, Samuel and Jackson; two great grandchildren, Avery and Lowen; a brother and sister-in-law, Larry and Barbara Birchler of Greenbrier, Arkansas; several nieces; nephews; other extended family and friends. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Rita Blum and a brother, Wayne Birchler.
GLEN CARBON, IL
Sally A. Guarino

Heaven gained our spitfire, sassy mom, grandma, aunt, and friend. Sally A. Guarino, 92, passed away 9:55 am, Thursday, May 26, 2022 at her residence. Born on December 9, 1929 in East Alton, she was the daughter of Alfred and Louise (Smith) Moore. She was one of a kind. In...
WOOD RIVER, IL
Shelia M. Ventimiglia

Shelia M. Ventimiglia, 71, died at 6:05 a.m. Thursday, May 26, 2022 at Anderson Hospital in Maryville, IL with her daughter by her side. Born July 15, 1950 in St. Louis, MO, she was the daughter of Thomas Brennan Sr. and Agnes (Bayer) Brennan Phillips. Shelia was retired and a member of St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Alton.
ALTON, IL
Melba Greer

Melba D. Greer, 91, of Granite City, IL, passed away at 12:30 a.m. Sat. May 28, 2022 at her home while under hospice care. She was born Aug. 6, 1930 in Parma, MO to the late Carl & Maude (Jaynes) Minehart. On June 4, 1955 she and Jack D. Greer...
GRANITE CITY, IL
Parades and services mark Memorial Day

The weather was warm and breezy but nearly perfect for the 155th Alton Memorial Day Parade on Monday. Several thousand spectators were in attendance along the route through Upper Alton. The event honored five World War II veterans as parade marshals, and included marching bands, scout troops, candy, and plenty of jeeps and corvettes.
ALTON, IL
Busy Memorial Day around the Riverbend

Memorial Day is the day that we remember all members of the U.S. military that have died while serving our country. There are ceremonies in many Riverbend cities and towns, some with parades, and most with somber remembrances. In Jerseyville, their parade returns after a two-year pause due to the...
ALTON, IL
Sunset Service to conclude Memorial Day

The 17th annual Sunset Service at the Alton National Cemetery will close out the Memorial Day weekend. The service will take place today 6:30pm at the cemetery off Pearl Street just north of Broadway. If you plan to attend, you’re encouraged to bring your own chair or a blanket, but some seating will be available.
ALTON, IL
Alton Memorial Day Parade is Monday

One of the oldest parades of its kind comes back for another run on Monday. This year will be the 155th annual Alton Memorial Day Parade, which steps off from the Alton Middle School at 10am. The parade this year will be a return to normal following two years of pandemic precautions.
ALTON, IL
7th season of the Night Market on Broadway begins June 2nd

Alton Main Street has announced the return of the Night Market to Downtown Alton. 2022 marks the 7th annual season of the market, which features vendors selling art and handmade items along with food and beverages. The Night Market will be held in-and-around the Jacoby Arts Center every Thursday night...
ALTON, IL
Traffic and parking changes for racing event in Madison

Things look a lot different around the entrance points to World Wide Technology Raceway’s complex in Madison. A ton of work’s been put into solving any potential traffic problems relating to this coming weekend’s first-ever NASCAR Cup Series race at the track. The Illinois Department of Transportation...
MADISON, IL
Attempted carjacking in Alton Monday

Two suspects fled back into Missouri after failing in their attempt to hijack a vehicle in Alton on Monday. The incident happened at about 12:45pm on East Broadway at the Broadway Connector when the suspects, 2 black males, wearing all dark clothing and had their faces partially concealed, exited a black Jeep that had been following the victim from Missouri across the Clark Bridge.
ALTON, IL
Air conditioning project to start at EAWR High

The summer will see a couple of big air conditioning projects get started at East Alton Wood River High School. Beginning June 1, crews will begin the installation of a pair of large units at the school – one to cool the gym, and the other for the courtyard area in the east building.

