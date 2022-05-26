I’m seven months pregnant but can make my bump ‘disappear’ in seconds & it’s blowing people’s minds

A MUM-TO-BE caused a stir online when she demonstrated that she can 'deflate' her seven-month pregnancy bump in a matter of seconds.

Chloe Elizabeth Rose, 20, showed off the unique skill on her TikTok account, where she has more than 6,000 followers.

Soon to be mum-of-two uploaded a TikTok video where she 'deflated' her bump Credit: Instagram/@chloelizabethrosee

Viewers could not understand how she had managed to reduce her stomach to nearly nothing Credit: Instagram/@chloelizabethrosee

The Influencer documents her journey through pregnancy and motherhood and speaks about the process of carrying this, her second child, who is due in July.

But viewers were blown away by a recent clip the TikToker uploaded where her pregnant tummy almost disappears to give the illusion of a flat stomach.

The video has gathered more than a million views with many of the social media users demanding an explanation for the bizarre trick.

In the short clip, Chloe can be seen rolling up her black tank top to show her baby bump.

She then mimed pulling something out of her tummy button to a soundtrack of air escaping in the background.

She contracted her stomach muscles and pulled in her tum showing a dramatic reduction in the size of her bump.

She captioned the video with: "I was never actually pregnant just sticking it out."

In a subsequent video she explained just how she had managed to perform the stunt.

She said: "Transversus Abdominis breathing is recommended to strengthen your core and pelvic floor in pregnancy. It does NOT harm the baby in any way."

People were blown aware by the bizarre video and plenty commented to express their confusion.

One person said: "Where does the baby go though?"

Another said: "How are you doing that and how do you get the bump so big?"

A third said: "I tried doing this when I get pregnant with my twins I swear I nearly vommed."

And another said: "The baby like, 'Girl you better make more room for me right now'."

While another added: "When I did this when I was pregnant there was just an outline of my baby's back sticking out."