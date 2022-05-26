ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

I’m seven months pregnant but can make my bump ‘disappear’ in seconds & it’s blowing people’s minds

By Lauren Windle
The US Sun
The US Sun
 4 days ago

A MUM-TO-BE caused a stir online when she demonstrated that she can 'deflate' her seven-month pregnancy bump in a matter of seconds.

Chloe Elizabeth Rose, 20, showed off the unique skill on her TikTok account, where she has more than 6,000 followers.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rEh2u_0frMC7Vr00
Soon to be mum-of-two uploaded a TikTok video where she 'deflated' her bump Credit: Instagram/@chloelizabethrosee
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4J7JnT_0frMC7Vr00
Viewers could not understand how she had managed to reduce her stomach to nearly nothing Credit: Instagram/@chloelizabethrosee

The Influencer documents her journey through pregnancy and motherhood and speaks about the process of carrying this, her second child, who is due in July.

But viewers were blown away by a recent clip the TikToker uploaded where her pregnant tummy almost disappears to give the illusion of a flat stomach.

The video has gathered more than a million views with many of the social media users demanding an explanation for the bizarre trick.

In the short clip, Chloe can be seen rolling up her black tank top to show her baby bump.

She then mimed pulling something out of her tummy button to a soundtrack of air escaping in the background.

She contracted her stomach muscles and pulled in her tum showing a dramatic reduction in the size of her bump.

FABULOUS BINGO: Get a £20 bonus & 30 free spins when you spend £10 today

She captioned the video with: "I was never actually pregnant just sticking it out."

In a subsequent video she explained just how she had managed to perform the stunt.

She said: "Transversus Abdominis breathing is recommended to strengthen your core and pelvic floor in pregnancy. It does NOT harm the baby in any way."

People were blown aware by the bizarre video and plenty commented to express their confusion.

One person said: "Where does the baby go though?"

Another said: "How are you doing that and how do you get the bump so big?"

A third said: "I tried doing this when I get pregnant with my twins I swear I nearly vommed."

And another said: "The baby like, 'Girl you better make more room for me right now'."

While another added: "When I did this when I was pregnant there was just an outline of my baby's back sticking out."

Comments / 2

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Maternity#Disappears#Influencer#Tiktoker
dailyphew.com

People Are Crying Over This Video Of Monkeys Accidentally Killing A Robot Monkey And Then Mourning For It

When BBC show ‘Spy In The Wild’ infiltrated a robot monkey among a tribe of Langurs, the fake animal got accidentally ‘killed’. This allowed the hidden camera to capture the intimate details of how the monkeys mourn. The video filmed in Rajasthan, India, both shocked and upset the viewers, as the monkeys’ reaction to death is similar to grief experienced by humans.
ANIMALS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Pregnancy
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Financial World

The famous actress shocked fans: I never thought I would be told that I have cancer

Famous actress and singer, Abi Phillips has announced bad news. Namely, she has been diagnosed with thyroid cancer. Abi Philipps sent a message to her fans via Instagram. "So, I took these pictures before my scans and after my biopsy having a good old laugh about how ridiculously dressed up I looked in the hospital before a gig, not expecting for one moment to get the news that I did two weeks later."
CELEBRITIES
dailyphew.com

No One Wants To Adopt This Dog Because Of Her Physical Appearance

When forming an opinion about someone, some individuals always consider their physical appearance first, regardless of what truly defines that person, which, despite the repetition, is their personality and sentiments. This is true not just of other humans, but of any living entity who deviates from the aesthetic standards and...
PETS
The US Sun

I’m a teen mum and had to keep my pregnancy secret for 8 months – even doctors judged me but I have no regrets

A WOMAN, who got pregnant at 16, hid her pregnancy from friends and family for eight months and was told by doctors she’d never make anything of her life. Asahela Rose, now 31, from London explained that although she was pregnant at such a young age, she was more worried about telling her family than how she’d provide for her child.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
460K+
Followers
26K+
Post
148M+
Views
ABOUT

The US Sun is the new US edition of The Sun, Britain’s biggest newsbrand. Get your News, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Money and Sport here. Never miss a story again.

 https://www.the-sun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy