Yonkers, NY

Yonkers student brings BB gun to Cesar Chavez School

By Matt Spillane, Rockland/Westchester Journal News
 4 days ago

YONKERS — City police are investigating after a student brought a BB gun to Cesar Chavez School today.

"The situation is under control and there are no additional safety threats to the students or the school," Yonkers police said on Twitter at 12:15 p.m.

"Officers recovered the BB gun and the involved students are currently at the Community Affairs Division," they added. "We anticipate charging one or more students as juvenile delinquents in relation to this incident."

Rockland: Student crimes raise concerns about school security

Security: Schools react to Texas shooting

Texas shooting: Live updates about elementary school massacre

Cesar Chavez School, formerly known as Cedar Place School, is located at 20 Cedar Place and includes students from pre-K through eighth grade. The incident there took place two days after a gunman entered an elementary school in Texas and fatally shot 19 students and two adults.

Edwin Quezada, superintendent of Yonkers schools, said in a statement Thursday that no one was hurt and staff "immediately took action to ensure everyone’s safety."

"In our schools, we take actions to mitigate situations like this and right now, we are on heightened alert," he added. "All Yonkers schools are on heightened alert. Every school is assigned School Safety Officers. At all schools, there is a one-door entry policy for visitors that is constantly monitored. Our staff is vigilant and we work hard to encourage our students to speak up, go to an adult when they see or hear something that isn’t right."

Parent help is crucial to preventing this type of incident, Quezada said, adding parents should monitor their children's social media and check bookbags every day before children leave for school.

"Our schools are ready to help every child and parent," he said. "If parents have any questions or concern or know about children who have access to weapons, they should contact their child’s school administrators.”

Police said the city "places the absolute highest priority on student safety."

"In light of recent events locally and nationally, parents may expect to see additional resources in and around our schools," police added.

This article originally appeared on Rockland/Westchester Journal News: Yonkers student brings BB gun to Cesar Chavez School

