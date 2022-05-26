ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Midway, OH

Crews respond to working fire at Owens-Illinois Glass plant in Midway

By Sharon Myers, The Dispatch
The Dispatch
The Dispatch
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fs05K_0frMBv5N00

Midway Fire and Rescue reported via social media that they are responding to a working fire at the Owens-Illinois Glass plant in Midway.

The plant, which makes glass bottles, is located at 9698 Old U.S. Hwy 52 in Midway.

According to another social media post from an employee, there was a glass leak in one of the furnaces, but the fire is under control.

Emergency personnel are asking the public to avoid the area.

Check back later for more information.

General news reporter Sharon Myers can be reached at sharon.myers@the-dispatch.com. Follow her on Twitter @LexDispatchSM.

Comments / 0

