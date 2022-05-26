ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Judge grants Amber Heard’s request to seal juror identities for one year

By Elizabeth Rosner, Priscilla DeGregory
New York Post
New York Post
 5 days ago

A Virginia judge has granted Amber Heard’s request to seal the identities of the jurors in her and Johnny Depp’s bombshell defamation trial for one year, The Post has learned.

Judge Penney Azcarate signed off on the motion made by the 36-year-old “Aquaman” actress, ruling that “the names of all jurors shall remain sealed for one year following the conclusion of the trial,” according to the order, dated May 18.

Nine jurors – made up of six men and three women – are overseeing the Fairfax trial, two of whom will be chosen as alternates when deliberations begin.

The judge did not explain her ruling further and Heard’s May 16 motion was not publicly available.

A hand-written note on the judge’s order by one of Depp’s lawyers vaguely alluded that the possible reason behind Heard’s request had to do with the actor’s fervent fans.

“Agreed as to the proposed relief but objecting to and not agreeing to [the] characterizations as to Mr. Depp’s interactions with his fans, etc.,” Depp’s lawyers scrawled on the bottom of the Azcarate’s order.

Judge Penney Azcarate speaks with attorneys on Thursday.
REUTERS

The trial – which is being live streamed online – has drawn endless commentary on social media, especially from Depp supporters, and has drawn hundreds of his fans each day outside of court.

On one occasion, the “Pirates of the Caribbean” star was caught on video speaking in his iconic Captain Jack Sparrow accent saying to fans that his character in the franchise, “is still around somewhere.”

Last month, two of Depps diehard fans – who’ve called Heard “c–t” and “liar” – were kicked out of the courtroom . One of the women, Isabelle Orsini allegedly wrote online “I Can’t Wait For The Day I Kill Amber Heard.”

Johnny Depp arrives at court for the beginning of the day’s arguments on May 26.
EPA

The estranged couple are in their sixth week of trial where the actor, 58, is suing Heard – his ex-wife – for $50 million accusing her of defaming him in a 2018 Washington Post op-ed when she said “I became a public figure representing domestic abuse.”

Heard, 36, then countersued for $100 million claiming Depp defamed her when he said she was lying about the abuse allegations.

Closing arguments are set for Friday morning.

Reps for Depp and Heard’s declined to comment.

New York Post

New York Post

