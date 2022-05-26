ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Steve Smith makes fake Giants coaching announcement

By Ryan Glasspiegel
New York Post
New York Post
 5 days ago

Steve Smith swerved the internet on Thursday.

The former wideout for the Panthers and Ravens tweeted that he was “officially” joining the coaching staff of the New York Giants, and boasted that he’d scooped NFL insiders Adam Schefter and Ian Rapoport on the news.

However, that does not appear to be true.

The team told The Post’s Paul Schwartz that Smith was at practice filming a video, and that he is not actually joining their coaching staff.

Smith later confirmed on Twitter that he was joking, writing in a tweet, “It’s May but I definitely got you like it was April.” He said in a video accompanying the tweet that he still lives in Charlotte.

“Haha, got all y’all. Listen, Agent 89 is not a coach for the New York Giants,” Smith said in the video . “All you folks that thought that was happening, gotcha!”

🚨 BREAKING NEWS 🚨

I’m officially joining the @Giants coaching staff. Coming straight from the source himself. No need to hear it @AdamSchefter or @RapSheet 🤙 #TogetherBlue pic.twitter.com/XEebRbtIB1

— Steve Smith Sr. (@CutToIt) May 26, 2022 https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Smith, 43, hosts the “Cut To It” podcast on iHeartRadio and is a studio commentator for NFL Network.

Perhaps on one of his media platforms he will reveal the reason behind this ruse.

Steve Smith is not actually joining the Giants’ coaching staff.
In a 16-season NFL career spanning from 2001 to 2016, Smith caught 1,031 balls for 14,731 yards and 81 touchdowns.

