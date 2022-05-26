ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rochester, NY

It’s over.

By Rochester Democrat and Chronicle
Democrat and Chronicle
Democrat and Chronicle
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1R5Y1t_0frMBanM00

#ThatsIt

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mLSZA_0frMBanM00

Wednesday night saw one of the most exciting Amerks games all season at Blue Cross Arena, where a crowd of 10,662 was put through an emotional ringer. And when it was over after 4½ hours, so was the team’s run at the Calder Cup. The Amerks blew a 4-2 lead by giving up three third-period goals to Laval, then tied the game and survived two tense overtime periods before falling 6-5 in triple overtime. “That’s the playoffs,” said Amerks coach Seth Appert. “They always seem to end abrupt, or you win it all. It’s obviously more fun to win it all, but when you don’t, they always seem to end abruptly.”

#LeaveThemAlone

It’s that time of year again, when spring brings wild-animal births and soft-hearted, well-intentioned humans, fearing that the creatures have been orphaned and need care, take them home. (No doubt, you have seen countless Facebook posts along these lines.) The reality is most wildlife babies left alone have not been abandoned by their parents, who are almost always nearby. And humans, in their desire to help the apparent helpless, may actually destroy an animal family.

#TeenagerCharged

A 17-year-old Gananda High School student is facing felony charges after allegedly posting a picture to social media in which he appears to pose with an assault weapon, according to New York State Police. The incident occurred Wednesday, one day after 19 students and two teachers were shot to death inside an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas. Several people alerted staff members to the post, and the incident led to a lockout at all district schools Wednesday afternoon. Within minutes, troopers, Wayne County sheriff's deputies and Macedon police officers met with Gananda school officials at the high school. The teenager was taken into custody off school grounds and interviewed in the presence of a parent, troopers said. Charged with making a terroristic threat, he and will appear in court Friday.

See you Friday.

This article originally appeared on Rochester Democrat and Chronicle: It’s over.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Macedon, NY
City
Rochester, NY
Rochester, NY
Sports
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Seth Appert
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
Democrat and Chronicle

Democrat and Chronicle

2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
399K+
Views
ABOUT

DemocratandChronicle.com is the home page of Rochester NY, with in-depth and updated local news, sports, things to do, investigative journalism and opinions.

 http://democratandchronicle.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy