Alabama child care employees, licensed centers can apply for grants, bonuses

By Jemma Stephenson, Montgomery Advertiser
 5 days ago

Licensed childcare workers in Alabama have until mid-June to apply for another round of grants, including bonuses, from the Alabama Department of Human Resources.

Applicants can apply for two grants: Child Care Workforce Stabilization grants and Temporary Assistance for Stabilizing Child Care program. Both are designed to strengthen and stabilize the childcare workforce, according to a Wednesday news release.

The Child Care Workforce Stabilization grants fund bonuses of $1500 for full-time employees and $750 for part-time workers. The deadline is June 17. This is the third round of the grant. Eligible employees can receive up to eight quarterly bonuses before Sept. 2023, when the two-year grant period ends.

Temporary Assistance for Stabilizing Child Care program provides a $1000 for each "licensed daytime child care slot." These grants can be used for operating costs, such as employee pay, facility maintenance, classroom materials, cleaning supplies and meals, and to help families cover tuition costs. The deadline is June 15.

“This is a tremendous opportunity for child care providers to boost their operations amid the industry’s continued recovery from the pandemic,” said Alabama DHR Commissioner Nancy Buckner in a statement. “We encourage every eligible child care provider to take advantage of these grants and apply soon.”

Top of the class: Alabama expands nation-leading pre-kindergarten program

Both of the grants require that applicants be in good standing, licensed, in operation and must continue operating for at least another year post-grant. The grants are funded through the American Rescue Plan Act.

More information and applications can be found on the DHR website at dhr.alabama.gov/child-care/.

Jemma Stephenson is the children and education reporter for the Montgomery Advertiser. She can be reached at jstephenson@gannett.com or 334-261-1569.

