ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spartanburg, SC

Two Upstate women honored for professional achievement

By Rob Jones
106.3 WORD
106.3 WORD
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4FsX1o_0frMBQuy00

Two Upstate women have been recognized for their outstanding professional achievements. Two women from the Spartanburg area garnered honors at the Business and Professional Women Of South Carolina's annual meeting this spring.

The organization named Judge Erika McJimpsey the Career Woman Of The Year award winner. She is the Chief Magistrate Judge for the city of Spartanburg and is the 1st black woman to hold that position. Janet Hurley Caan garnered honors as well, she was named this year's Woman Of Accomplishment. Janet has served as an engineer in the water utility industry for over 4 decades, most of that time has been spent with Spartanburg Water.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gQlom_0frMBQuy00
Janet Hurley Caan Photo credit BPWSC

Comments / 2

Related
FOX Carolina

Greenville County graduations may create traffic delays downtown

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - High school seniors are graduating across Greenville County Schools and their ceremonies will likely create traffic delays downtown. Drivers should expect to see delays during rush hour this week as 14 Greenville County High Schools and Greenville Early college graduate their seniors at Bon Secours Wellness Arena, which is right off of I-385, and Furman University, off of Highway 25.
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Historic Upstate HS class comes together for first time in 50 years

GREENWOOD, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - It was a special weekend for the class of 1972 at Greenwood High School. “It’s very commendable for our class, the Greenwood High School class of 1972, to once again get as many people as we did to join the reunion this weekend,” said Mary Harrison-Wideman.
GREENWOOD, SC
wach.com

Events happening in Midlands on Memorial Day

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — Memorial day is here and events are happening throughout the Midlands, Here are some events we found that may be helpful for you and your family. RAISE THE COLORS: A MEMORIAL DAY REMEMBRANCE RUN, 7:30 a.m. - 11:30 a.m., Savage Craft Ale Works, 430 Center Street, West Columbia.
COLUMBIA, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Spartanburg, SC
Spartanburg, SC
Government
State
South Carolina State
FOX Carolina

Upstate activist pushes for identification kits to keep kids safe

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - An Upstate community activist is working to help keep your kids safe if they are ever in a dangerous situation. Freedom Fighters Upstate is working to create child identification kits. This is part of their annual Missing Children Awareness Day work. We’re told these kits...
GREENVILLE, SC
Columbia Star

100 Black Women celebrate eight-year milestone

The National Coalition of 100 Black Women, Inc., Columbia (S.C.) Chapter recently celebrated an eight-year anniversary of advocacy and empowerment for women and girls of African descent at its “Virtual My Sister’s Keeper Annual Awards Ceremony” May 21. During the event, six exceptional community leaders were honored...
COLUMBIA, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Upstate#Woman Of Accomplishment#Spartanburg Water#Bpwsc
wbrc.com

CUTE: Kindergarten teacher surprised with proposal in front of students

HODGES, S.C. (WHNS/Gray News) – A kindergarten teacher in South Carolina got the surprise of a lifetime when her boyfriend proposed to her in front of students and faculty Friday afternoon. Kindergarten teacher Jerricka Scott and her boyfriend Jahmar Tate have been dating since July 2018. Scott said a...
HODGES, SC
FOX Carolina

Greenville native and Hollywood actor Bo Hopkins dies

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Hollywood actor Bo Hopkins passed away at 84 years old. A message on the website for the Greenville native says:. “It is with great sadness that we announce that Bo has passed away. Bo loved hearing from his fans from around the world and although he was unable to respond to every email over the last few years, he appreciated hearing from each and every one of you.”
GREENVILLE, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
wspa.com

Wofford coach emotional as team snubbed from NCAA Tourney

Wofford coach emotional as team snubbed from NCAA …. Crash kills woman’s husband and sons in Spartanburg …. Upstate game shop trains new Dungeons & Dragons layers. North Greenville Czech player gets surprise visit …. Greenville Co. NAACP sheds light on gun violence, …. Farmers market vouchers for SC...
SPARTANBURG, SC
golaurens.com

Clinton High School confers diplomas at 2022 commencement

A Class of nearly 170 became Clinton High School Red Devil Alumni Friday morning in Commencement ceremonies in the main gym. Class Valedictorian Joseph Louis “Joey” Ardelt delivered the Commencement Address, a combination of remembrances and inspiration for his classmates. Peregin Issac Darden is the Salutatorian. Campbell Atkinson, senior class president, and Anna Watson, student body president, presented The Pledge of Allegiance and the Invocation. CHS Principal Dr. Martha Brothers reflected on what she will miss about not having the Class of 2022 around in the future.
CLINTON, SC
experiencecolumbiasc.com

Pride in Columbia SC

Celebrate the official Pride month with Outfest Columbia! From 1 - 4 PM, Outfest aims to focus on the Columbia community, showcasing local talent, vendors and businesses. Major bonus - RuPaul's Drag Race Season 14 winner, Willow Pill, will headline for an unforgettable show. Head to the 1200 block of Park St. in Columbia's arts district, The Vista, to catch all the action. Plus, official after party at Capital Club, which will feature Elena Devour, Koko Dove, and the newly crowned Mr. & Miss Outfest Columbia.
COLUMBIA, SC
wspa.com

Teen dies following shooting at Spartanburg party

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – A teenager died after a shooting at a party outside of a Spartanburg residence Monday night, the Spartanburg County Coroner said. According to the coroner’s office, the shooting happened on Collins Avenue in Spartanburg around 10 p.m. 18-year-old Christopher Tyrone Tyshun Petty, of Spartanburg,...
SPARTANBURG, SC
The Post and Courier

Spartanburg County Council candidates share views on growth, roads

SPARTANBURG — Candidates running for Spartanburg County Council shared their views on roads, growth and development and job creation during an online forum hosted by OneSpartanburg on May 27. Early voting for the June 14 primary election begins May 31 and continues through June 10 at all County Voter...
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC
106.3 WORD

106.3 WORD

Greenville, SC
4K+
Followers
1K+
Post
777K+
Views
ABOUT

All news, and all that matters to you in the Greenville region, plus 24-hour traffic updates, weather & sports stories.

 https://www.audacy.com/1063word

Comments / 0

Community Policy