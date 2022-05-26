Two Upstate women honored for professional achievement

Two Upstate women have been recognized for their outstanding professional achievements. Two women from the Spartanburg area garnered honors at the Business and Professional Women Of South Carolina's annual meeting this spring.

The organization named Judge Erika McJimpsey the Career Woman Of The Year award winner. She is the Chief Magistrate Judge for the city of Spartanburg and is the 1st black woman to hold that position. Janet Hurley Caan garnered honors as well, she was named this year's Woman Of Accomplishment. Janet has served as an engineer in the water utility industry for over 4 decades, most of that time has been spent with Spartanburg Water.