Mishawaka school board VP to step down next month. Here's what happens next.

MISHAWAKA — A Mishawaka school board member will step down next month as she plans a move to Indianapolis.

Board Vice President Amanda Roberts received a career opportunity out of town, meaning the recently reappointed board member will be vacating her term, according to a news release from Mishawaka schools.

Roberts was first appointed by the Mishawaka Common Council to the school boardin November 2017 and began on the board in January 2018. The council reappointed Roberts to the board in December for another four-year term ending in December 2025.

Leadership changes: Wayne Barker announces expected resignation

During her time on the school board, Roberts served on multiple committees, including the district's Finance/Audit Committee and Learning by Design: The Mishawaka Way Committee.

"It has been an absolute honor to serve the wonderful team here at School City of Mishawaka," Roberts said in the news release. "While I am resigning to pursue an incredible opportunity, my family is still here, genetic or not. I will always have maroon and white ingrained in my soul."

Mishawaka schools, in a trustee configuration unusual to most Indiana districts, is governed by a five-member board with three publicly elected officials and two appointees. Roberts was appointed by the Mishawaka Common Council, while member Bill Pemberton was selected by Mishawaka Mayor Dave Wood.

Only Mishawaka Board President Holly Parks' seat will be up for a public vote in this fall's November elections.

"On behalf of the school board and Superintendent Wayne Barker, we thank Amanda for the tireless work and dedication she has demonstrated to our students, families, staff and the community," Parks said. "We are sorry to be losing Amanda, however, are thankful for the value and leadership she brought to the school board these past four and a half years."

The Mishawaka Common Council plans to outline a process for filling Roberts' seat in its next meeting at 7 p.m. June 6 in the Mishawaka Council Chambers.

The announcement comes about a week after Mishawaka Superintendent Wayne Barker announced his plans to resign next month in anticipation of being named superintendent of Northwest Allen County Schools in Fort Wayne, where he began his career in education.

The Mishawaka board also announced last week its leading candidate to replace Barker. The board is expected to vote in current South Central Community Schools Superintendent Theodore Stevens on June 9.

