Who was St. Landry? New statue at the parish courthouse 'gives a face to his name'

The identity of a canonized Parisian bishop whose generosity helped abate the starvation of his congregants during the seventh century, now awaits those who conduct their daily business at the St. Landry Parish Courthouse.

“For those who didn’t know who St. Landry was before, we are now providing a story and giving a face to his name,” says Opelousas attorney Bruce Gaudin.

The influence of St. Landry and his history is now noted on a bronze sculpture that was unveiled and dedicated Tuesday during an outdoor ceremony on the Courthouse steps.

A large crowd, which included elected officials, spilled over into surrounding streets, listened to presentations by Bishop Douglas Deshotel and state Attorney General Jeff Landry, who detailed the significance of St. Landry, who reportedly sold his personal possessions and valuable items owned by the Church to help offset the effects of a famine.

The project for the five-foot-high statue with an accompanying bench placed underneath a towering live oak tree began several years ago as a centennial project for the Opelousas Rotary Club, which was established in 1922.

St. Landry Parish Council members gave their approval four years ago to locate the statue on courthouse property.

St. Landry was established as a parish in 1805 after serving as a French trading post during the 1760s.

The parish obtained its name after the creation of a St. Landry Catholic Church parish sometime between 1760 and 1776.

Gaudin, authorized by club members to oversee the project, said the story of St. Landry is similar to the principles of International Rotary Club members, who profess a doctrine of service over self.

“I think St. Landry embodied that principle. He was a man who made it his priority to feed the poor. He wasn’t a king or a general. He was a man of action. In Rotary what matters is service and placing that above self,” Gaudin said during his dedication ceremony remarks.

Landry said the ideals of St. Landry are worth remembering.

“What is most interesting about (St. Landry) is he is responsible for starting one of the first hospitals in Paris. He also started a church (in Paris) and made it his mission to take care of those around him. Now we have a statue of him in the middle of the Courthouse where everyone can learn more about this man of tremendous faith,” said Landry.

Deshotel, who grew up in nearby Basile, said that St. Landry founded a hospital dedicated to St. Christopher in 651, which exists today at Hotel Dieu de Paris.

Also Deshotel added, St. Landry oversaw the construction of the first original church in Paris — St. Germain l’Auxerrois — which eventually became the church for the kings of France.

The Opelousas Rotary Club paid New Orleans sculptor Kim Bernadas to create the St. Landry statue, a project that she said consumed about 11 months.

Bernadas admitted she knew virtually nothing about St. Landry before agreeing to create the clay mold that was later developed into wax and eventually bronze.

“I asked myself who is St. Landry? But then as I began to learn more about him and his life, I was inspired. I took his story and from there I thought (the statue) should have a peaceful view,” Bernadas said.

Bernadas said her research for the project included investigating the types of fashion that people in France wore during the seventh century.

The St. Landry statue includes the sculptured portrayal of a man holding a loaf of bread, seemingly offering it to those who may need it.

“Reading about (St. Landry’s) story managed to keep my spirits strong throughout the project. I realized that he was an inspiration to those who knew him, a man of the people who saw a need to help the poor,” Bernadas said.

