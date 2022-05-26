Zeke's BBQ worth the drive to Windthorst

This column is part of the Times Record News Worth the Drive restaurant series in which we feature local eateries within an hour or so of Wichita Falls. Zeke's BBQ is in Windthorst, about 29 minutes south of Wichita Falls.

No matter how far south you decide to drive on U.S. Route 281, plan a stop at Zeke’s Pit Smoked BBQ in Windthorst.

Whether dine-in or takeout, it’ll take a minute to decide whether to order perfectly smoked brisket, turkey, ham, pork, sausage or ribs.

By the pound, plate or sandwich, the next puzzle to solve is which side dish to pick. Homemade coleslaw, potato salad, beans, fried okra, macaroni and cheese, fries or smoked cabbage (which also comes on a sandwich).

Choose from homemade banana pudding or something unique, cherry smoked cream cheese for dessert.

Daily specials include Tuesday Tacos, Wednesday Loaded Elote (smoked corn on the cob), Thursday Loaded Potato and Friday Rib Plate.

With so many flavors to savor, Zeke’s has expanded its brand. Customers can buy bottles of Zeke’s Barbecue Sauce; Brisket, Turkey and Rib Rub; Bean Seasoning; and Seasonall. All can be shipped to friends and family far away.

Zeke’s is open from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday-Friday or until sold out. (They cater many events.) Find them at 19000 U.S. Hwy 281. For more information go Facebook or call 940-423-6888.

Other nearby attractions

A close-knit small town, Windthorst was founded in 1891. Take time to visit historic St. Mary’s Catholic Church and its lovely prayer grotto .

Stop by Windthorst General Store at the intersection of U.S. Hwy 281 and FM 174. Founded by the Weinzapfel family in 1892 it’s still the place to go for general merchandise, grocery, dairy, hardware, apparel and locally made German sausage.

FYI: Driving south on Hwy 281 be aware there’s road construction between Wichita Falls and Windthorst. In places, controlled traffic is funneled to a single lane.

Coming back from lunch chose to take the scenic route on Texas State Hwy 25 from Windthorst to Archer City. Last of the Bermuda hay has been cut and rolled, wind turbines are turning and the spring calves – Holsteins, Jerseys, Herefords, Charolais and Black Angus – are growing up quick.

It's a sight to behold.

If your road trip takes you on to Jacksboro, Graham or Mineral Wells there are plenty of things to see and do:

Jacksboro

Fort Richardson State Park and Historic Site where in the 1860s soldiers protected the Texas frontier has self-guided walking tours or ranger led programs in preserved original buildings. There is also camping, hiking, fishing, geocashing and horseback riding; for more information go to tpwd.texas.gov . TNT Fest starts at 9 a.m. June 25 at Twin Lakes Community Center and includes North Texas Youth Baseball Tournament and Pickleball Bash (racquetball/paddleball sport played on a tennis court) and live music, vendors and good food. For more information go to cityofjacksboro.com or call 940-567-6321

Graham

Food Truck Championship of Texas, June 4, Downtown Square in Graham is free to attend. Food trucks of all sorts will be serving their entries from 11 a.m.- 5 p.m. and competing from at total $16,000 grand prize. Check out live music, vendors and activities at Young County Arena or try the Possum Pedal Bike Ride, a tour of scenic Young County. For more information go to foodtrickchampionshipoftexas.com

Mineral Wells

4th Frozen on Monday July 4 is a homemade ice cream competition downtown with competitor samples. Clark Gardens Trainfest Sept. 3-4 for model train enthusiasts with a view of the beautiful gardens; Mineral Wells Fossil Park’s Crazy Fossil Dig Oct. 15 is kid and family friendly. Take a walking sign tour of the famous and historic Baker Hotel. Lake Mineral Wells State Park and Trailway has hiking, rock climbing, camping and mineral-rich water for swimming. For more information go to visitmineralwells.com

