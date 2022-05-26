ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Windthorst, TX

Zeke's BBQ worth the drive to Windthorst

By Judith McGinnis
Times Record News
Times Record News
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ffefD_0frMBKrq00

This column is part of the Times Record News Worth the Drive restaurant series in which we feature local eateries within an hour or so of Wichita Falls. Zeke's BBQ is in Windthorst, about 29 minutes south of Wichita Falls.

No matter how far south you decide to drive on U.S. Route 281, plan a stop at Zeke’s Pit Smoked BBQ in Windthorst.

Whether dine-in or takeout, it’ll take a minute to decide whether to order perfectly smoked brisket, turkey, ham, pork, sausage or ribs.

By the pound, plate or sandwich, the next puzzle to solve is which side dish to pick. Homemade coleslaw, potato salad, beans, fried okra, macaroni and cheese, fries or smoked cabbage (which also comes on a sandwich).

Choose from homemade banana pudding or something unique, cherry smoked cream cheese for dessert.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0RHTNJ_0frMBKrq00

Daily specials include Tuesday Tacos, Wednesday Loaded Elote (smoked corn on the cob), Thursday Loaded Potato and Friday Rib Plate.

With so many flavors to savor, Zeke’s has expanded its brand. Customers can buy bottles of Zeke’s Barbecue Sauce; Brisket, Turkey and Rib Rub; Bean Seasoning; and Seasonall. All can be shipped to friends and family far away.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2i8Prt_0frMBKrq00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0iWg5L_0frMBKrq00

Zeke’s is open from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday-Friday or until sold out. (They cater many events.) Find them at 19000 U.S. Hwy 281. For more information go Facebook or call 940-423-6888.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Kr3pb_0frMBKrq00

Other nearby attractions

A close-knit small town, Windthorst was founded in 1891. Take time to visit historic St. Mary’s Catholic Church and its lovely prayer grotto .

Stop by Windthorst General Store at the intersection of U.S. Hwy 281 and FM 174. Founded by the Weinzapfel family in 1892 it’s still the place to go for general merchandise, grocery, dairy, hardware, apparel and locally made German sausage.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0WhM2e_0frMBKrq00

FYI: Driving south on Hwy 281 be aware there’s road construction between Wichita Falls and Windthorst. In places, controlled traffic is funneled to a single lane.

Coming back from lunch chose to take the scenic route on Texas State Hwy 25 from Windthorst to Archer City. Last of the Bermuda hay has been cut and rolled, wind turbines are turning and the spring calves – Holsteins, Jerseys, Herefords, Charolais and Black Angus – are growing up quick.

It's a sight to behold.

If your road trip takes you on to Jacksboro, Graham or Mineral Wells there are plenty of things to see and do:

Jacksboro

Fort Richardson State Park and Historic Site where in the 1860s soldiers protected the Texas frontier has self-guided walking tours or ranger led programs in preserved original buildings. There is also camping, hiking, fishing, geocashing and horseback riding; for more information go to tpwd.texas.gov . TNT Fest starts at 9 a.m. June 25 at Twin Lakes Community Center and includes North Texas Youth Baseball Tournament and Pickleball Bash (racquetball/paddleball sport played on a tennis court) and live music, vendors and good food. For more information go to cityofjacksboro.com or call 940-567-6321

Graham

Food Truck Championship of Texas, June 4, Downtown Square in Graham is free to attend. Food trucks of all sorts will be serving their entries from 11 a.m.- 5 p.m. and competing from at total $16,000 grand prize. Check out live music, vendors and activities at Young County Arena or try the Possum Pedal Bike Ride, a tour of scenic Young County. For more information go to foodtrickchampionshipoftexas.com

Mineral Wells

4th Frozen on Monday July 4 is a homemade ice cream competition downtown with competitor samples. Clark Gardens Trainfest Sept. 3-4 for model train enthusiasts with a view of the beautiful gardens; Mineral Wells Fossil Park’s Crazy Fossil Dig Oct. 15 is kid and family friendly. Take a walking sign tour of the famous and historic Baker Hotel. Lake Mineral Wells State Park and Trailway has hiking, rock climbing, camping and mineral-rich water for swimming. For more information go to visitmineralwells.com

This article originally appeared on Wichita Falls Times Record News: Zeke's BBQ worth the drive to Windthorst

Comments / 0

Related
92.9 NIN

North Texas Cyclists Save Dog Trapped on Bridge During Ride

Thank goodness someone spotted this little guy. No way he would have found a way out of there without seriously hurting himself. Not often you get a to be a hero while in the middle of an 80 mile ride, but that's exactly what happened to the Smash Bros Plus One cycling team. Once a week they get together to ride their bikes throughout Dallas and Fort Worth. Just over a week ago, 30 miles into their 80 mile journey a woman was freaking out.
WICHITA FALLS, TX
Texoma's Homepage

Carry The Load makes a stop in Wichita Falls

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — For the first time, Carry The Load made one of its stops in Wichita Falls to remember the fallen on Memorial weekend. Every year the non-profit organization hits the road with a hashtag ‘who are you carrying?’ A 20,000 mile national relay anyone can join which includes five routes, crossing 48 […]
WICHITA FALLS, TX
Texoma's Homepage

Memorial Day events around Texoma

TEXOMA (KFDX/KJTL) — There are a number of Memorial Day events planned throughout Texoma including one here in Wichita Falls in the morning. A Memorial Day ceremony will be held at 8 a.m. at the Wichita County Cemetery on 30th Street hosted by the county! A handful of veterans will speak and the JROTC group […]
WICHITA FALLS, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Wichita Falls, TX
Restaurants
City
Jacksboro, TX
City
Wichita Falls, TX
Local
Texas Lifestyle
Local
Texas Food & Drinks
City
Turkey, TX
Wichita Falls, TX
Food & Drinks
City
Windthorst, TX
Local
Texas Restaurants
Wichita Falls, TX
Lifestyle
Texoma's Homepage

Zachary Wood remembered by family, friends

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Friends and family gathered Monday evening for a vigil to remember the life of Zachary Wood. The 23-year-old was brutally murdered in the late night hours of May 20 in the 2100 block of Brown Street. Four people have since been arrested and charged with his murder. The vigil was held […]
WICHITA FALLS, TX
CBS DFW

North Texas police officers head to Uvalde to help

UVALDE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - Several North Texas law enforcement personnel traveled down to Uvalde after the police department requested state-wide assistance to provide relief for their officers. Fort Worth sent 12 members of its department to help out, including Lt. Chris Daniels."They experienced an absolutely tragedy, I don't know any other way that you can explain that," said Daniels. The team got on the ground in Uvalde Friday evening. "You can definitely tell that emotions are high. A lot of people, they are upset, obviously, about what has happened," added Daniels. It didn't take long for the team to get to work as they...
UVALDE, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Camping#Macaroni And Cheese#North Texas#Food Drink#Bbq#Tacos#Loaded Elote#Barbecue Sauce#Brisket#Bean Seasoning#Seasonall#U S Hwy 281
Texoma's Homepage

Body found in Iowa Park

IOWA PARK (KFDX/KJTL) — The Iowa Park Police Department responded to reports of a body in Iowa Park Tuesday morning. Around 10 a.m. on May 31, 2022, Iowa Park Police Department and Wichita County Sheriff’s Office responded to 1000 Mary Dr where a body was located in a field. According to the Wichita County Sheriff’s […]
IOWA PARK, TX
metalinjection

VINNIE PAUL's House Has Been Demolished

Pantera and Hellyeah drummer Vinnie Paul's former home in Arlington, TX hit the market for $750,000 in February. The house sold pretty quickly to an anonymous buyer, and that was that. Unfortunately according to former Ride For Dime charity event promoter Derek "D-Rock" Walker, the house has been demolished. In a Facebook post, Walker lamented the destruction of the house and posted some photos of the now-empty lot, and claimed that the home was sold to private investors for a new build.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Hiking
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Daily Fort Worth

Rabid cat confirmed in Denton County

Krum, Texas – Officials from the Denton County Public Health Department said on Saturday they had confirmed that a cat in northeast Krum had rabies. If you were in the vicinity of Cory Court in the Dove Meadows community between May 8th and May 18th and came into contact with a stray cat, you are urged to call the Texas Department of State Health Services at 940-349-2909 right away to talk with an epidemiology investigator.
DENTON COUNTY, TX
newschannel6now.com

First Alert Forecast 5/31 AM

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Most of today will be have mostly sunny skies with winds out of the south at 10-20 mph. Temperatures in the afternoon will top out in the mid/upper 90s. Later in the day heading into the evening, showers and storms will fire up along a cold front in northern counties. Some could be strong to severe, with damaging wind gusts, large hail up to the size of golf balls, and a brief spin-up tornado or two cant be ruled out. This will continue into the late night and overnight hours, clearing up north by Wednesday morning.
WICHITA FALLS, TX
kswo.com

Rollover closes parts of Highway 62 and Roger’s Lane

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A rollover in west Lawton caused multiple lanes of U.S. Highway 62 to be shutdown today. It happened just before noon on Highway 62, just west of the Rogers Lane ramp. Police are still investigating the crash, but say early indications suggest the driver lost control...
LAWTON, OK
kswo.com

Motorcycle crash sends Elgin man to hospital Sunday afternoon

COMANCHE COUNTY, Okla. (KSWO) - An Elgin man is in the hospital after a wreck in Comanche County Sunday afternoon. 63-year-old Carlus Coosewoon was driving a motorcycle eastbound about 2.5 miles west of Elgin on I-44 when the bike had a mechanical issue. According to OHP, Coosewoon lost control of...
ELGIN, OK
Times Record News

Times Record News

1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
169K+
Views
ABOUT

Online version of daily newspaper featuring local and national news, business, entertainment, sports and opinion columns, feature and community articles.

 http://timesrecordnews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy