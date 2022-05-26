United baseball ties sectional in sixth inning, but rainout rule ends season

Like every other baseball and softball team in the state, the United High School baseball team has battled foes and Mother Nature all spring.

The latter put a damper — literally — on the Red Storm's season, and she did so Wednesday night in Jacksonville against the Trojans of Triopia in Class 1A sectional semifinal action.

United ended up falling 5-3 in five innings and Jacksonville police were called to the scene afterwards.

The game was actually into the sixth, and Mother Nature and a rule played a part in the decision.

More: Who played baseball for the United Red Storm in 2022? Find out the answer here...

The Red Storm faced a 5-3 deficit after five innings. United rallied in the top of the sixth and tied things up at 5-all heading into the bottom of the frame. Sam Cox stepped into the box first for Triopia, and he faced an 0-2 count when umpires delayed the game due to lightning. Heavy rain followed, which turned into a 90-minute delay and the field became unplayable.

But Jacksonville Routt officials — the school is hosting the sectional — had a plan in place to move the game from Jacksonville's Nichols Park to Future Champions Sports Complex, formerly Lenz Field, which is a baseball and softball complex in Jacksonville.

Check out: United's Leffler was perfect on the mound in regional semifinal action; Red Storm advance

There was a catch, however, both Triopia and United had to agree to the switch. The Red Storm were reportedly up for it but the Trojans were not, and the game reverted back to the last full inning played, so Triopia was the victor.

After the teams shook hands temperatures boiled over. Dennis Mathes, who has been the sports editor of the Jacksonville Journal-Courier since 1999, reported, "At least one person outside the fence, apparently unhappy with the decision, reportedly shouted something that someone took as a threat, prompting a call to the police. Two police cars arrived on the scene, and order was maintained. There were no incidents."

“The game was official after four-and-a-half innings,” Barry Creviston, Routt's athletic director, told Mathes. “But since Triopia did not bat in the sixth inning, it reverted back to the bottom of the fifth when the score was 5-3.”

United won back-to-back regional crowns this spring and ended the 2022 season with a 21-6-1 overall mark. The Red Storm saw things conclude in a heartbreaking way.

And besides baseball coach Ryan Molek, as of Thursday morning, no school administrator affiliated with United would comment about the matter. Molek emailed a copy of an "open letter" to The Register-Mail at 10:21 a.m. Thursday.

More: Four Knoxville runners set for relays at state meet. Three others from area also at EIU

"An open letter to the United Community:

It’s going to take a long time to get over how things ended, that much I am sure of. This group of seniors endured more in their high school careers than anyone could imagine. They lost an entire season due to COVID and had a very tough hand dealt to them last night. I am also sure that this group collectively has taught me more than I could have ever taught them. It is easy to point out the bad, or even the unfair. But, there are positives. I saw a group of young men handle adversities throughout their careers with perseverance and grace. I saw a team, and a group of seniors, that embody everything that is right about high school sports. No matter the playing field, be it baseball, football, basketball, or anything else, they were not only very successful, but competed the right way, with guts and integrity. There is no question, they ‘left it all on the field.’ I am forever indebted to them for their contributions to our program and to our school. They have left an indelible mark that will never be forgotten.

The way these young men were able to galvanize our community is nothing short of remarkable. There is no doubt that these young men will be successful in whatever it is they choose to do in life, and their participation in sports and the lessons learned on those playing fields definitely has something to do with that. While there may not be anything that can be done to change the result and decisions from last night, this case can serve as a catalyst for change. At no other level of baseball are playoff games reverted back to the last completed inning; they are suspended and completed. We can make sure that no group has to endure such uncertainty again: no playoff game should be cut short; playoff games should be played to completion, whether that means finishing the game at another location or completing it the following day. For the sake of future high school athletes, a large majority who may never play again after their senior year, I hope that this is something that is seriously considered.

The content of this letter has been reviewed and discussed with the school’s administration and been given their support.

Submitted Respectfully,

Ryan Molek"

And Molek knows the Red Storm best, and their season shouldn't have ended the way it did.

The Illinois High School Association needs to highly consider tweaking its rules in regards to situations like what United endured.

No postseason baseball or softball game should finish like that. Let the student-athletes play all seven innings or more if called for.

Matthew Wheaton can be reached at (309) 315-6073 or at mwheaton@register-mail.com. Follow him on Twitter @matthewlwheaton

This article originally appeared on Galesburg Register-Mail: United baseball ties sectional in sixth inning, but rainout rule ends season