ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rehoboth Beach, DE

Delaware Memorial Day dune crossing closures

By Charlie Megginson
Delaware LIVE News
Delaware LIVE News
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2HjDxr_0frMBHDf00

Grenoble Place crossing in Rehoboth Beach. (City of Rehoboth Beach, Del.)

Multiple vehicle and pedestrian beach access points will be closed during Memorial Day weekend, DNREC announced Thursday.

The drive-on and walk-on crossings sustained damage during a May 8 nor’easter. Unsafe drop-offs along the dunes where the crossings meet the beach necessitated the closures.

Very little beach is available for drive-on surf fishing, even during low tide at the closed locations, according to DNREC.

As of Thursday, May 26, the following beach access points remain open:

  • The Point crossing at Cape Henlopen State Park
  • Herring Point crossing at Cape Henlopen State Park
  • Gordons Pond crossing at Cape Henlopen State Park
  • 3Rs crossing at Delaware Seashore State Park
    North (York) crossing at Fenwick Island State Park
  • Middle crossing at Fenwick Island State Park
  • South crossing at Fenwick Island State Park
  • Grenoble Place in Rehoboth Beach
    Stuart Kingston in Rehoboth Beach
    Pennsylvania Avenue in Rehoboth Beach

The following beach access points are closed:

  • Navy crossing at Cape Henlopen State Park
  • Keybox crossing at Delaware Seashore State Park
  • Faithful Steward crossing at Delaware Seashore State Park
  • Conquest crossing at Delaware Seashore State Park
    • Conquest pedestrian crossings are also closed
  • One of three at Maryland Avenue in Rehoboth Beach
  • Surf Avenue in Rehoboth Beach

The City of Dewey Beach warns beachgoers not to attempt to dig or tunnel through dunes as they are susceptible to collapse.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Yry2i_0frMBHDf00

DNREC’s Shoreline and Waterway Management Section beach crew is working to reopen drive-on and pedestrian crossings along the coastline, including at other damaged beaches.

Cape Henlopen and Delaware Seashore state parks Facebook pages will be updated regularly with what crossings are open or closed.

Comments / 0

Related
Delaware LIVE News

Here’s where to attend Memorial Day programs, parades today

While Memorial Day marks the unofficial start to summer and beach season, its purpose is to honor the men and women who have given their lives serving America.  Here’s a list of Memorial Day ceremonies and parades in Delaware today, arranged in chronological order:  The Harrington Memorial Day parade starts at 9 a.m. on Dorman Street, then runs on Commerce ... Read More
DELAWARE STATE
Katie Cherrix

Where to Go Camping Near Ocean City, Maryland This Summer

Roasting marshmallows over a campfireLeon Contreras on Unsplash. Whether you are glamping in an RV or roughing it in a tent, there are several campgrounds near Ocean City, MD that offer everything you need to have a fun, relaxing camping trip. Here are a few of the best campgrounds near Ocean City you can enjoy this summer.
OCEAN CITY, MD
delawarepublic.org

2022 Atlantic hurricane season starts June 1; residents should prepare now

Delawareans should start preparing now for what could be a busy hurricane season. The six-month-long Atlantic hurricane season gets underway next week on Wednesday, June 1, 2022. And the National Hurricane Center in Miami predicts 14 to 21 storms this year, which could grow large enough to be named. Delaware...
WILMINGTON, DE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Delaware State
Rehoboth Beach, DE
Lifestyle
Rehoboth Beach, DE
Government
City
Rehoboth Beach, DE
Local
Delaware Lifestyle
Local
Delaware Government
Delaware LIVE News

Roth Bridge lane closures to continue through November

As work continues to replace the concrete deck overlay on the Sen. William Roth Bridge spanning the Chesapeake & Delaware Canal, lane restrictions will be in place periodically over several months, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers said Tuesday.  By replacing the concrete deck overlay, the Army Corps of Engineers hopes to improve the traveling surface for motorists while protecting ... Read More
DELAWARE STATE
WDEL 1150AM

Delaware state parks ready for busy summer

Delaware State Parks officials say they're expecting a record number of visitors this summer, as people look to be outdoors. They're already coming off a record year in 2021 - seeing a 31% increase in annual passes, and this year's pass sale has so far surpassed last year's number. Visitation...
DELAWARE STATE
Delaware LIVE News

Learn some Delaware history at these 4 programs in June

The Delaware Division of Historical and Cultural Affairs will sponsor seven special events during the month of June 2022. A full schedule is included below. Admission is free and open to the public, but reservations are required for some programs. Go to this link for additional information and reservation instructions. Friday and Saturday, June 10 and 11, 2022 Separation Day. Celebration marking ... Read More
DELAWARE STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dune#Memorial Day#Beaches#Pedestrian Crossings#Grenoble Place#Navy
Katie Cherrix

Five Bars and Nightclubs for Singles in Ocean City, Maryland

If you're single for the summer, there's no better place to party than Ocean City, Maryland. While the town is known as America's Finest Family Resort, there are plenty of bars and nightclubs in Ocean City, Maryland that offer adults-only excitement. Whether you want to stay single or find a steamy summer romance, here are five places you can live your best life in Ocean City this summer.
OCEAN CITY, MD
Cape Gazette

Rehoboth history lecture on Boardwalk Barons era set June 9

The final session in the Rehoboth Beach History Lecture spring series will focus on the influential Boardwalk Barons at 7:15 p.m., Thursday, June 9, in the Sussex Room at the Boardwalk Plaza Hotel, Rehoboth Beach. The Boardwalk Barons were wealthy industrialists from Wilmington, Philadelphia, Baltimore and Washington, D.C., who built...
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE
WDEL 1150AM

Rehoboth Beach Patrol begins its 101st summer

The Rehoboth Beach Patrol began its 101st summer season during a brief ceremony on the boardwalk at Baltimore Avenue on Saturday. Unlike last year, leaders say the patrol is fully staffed with about 50 lifeguards and seven EMTs - which will enable them to provide complete coverage of the beach this season.
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE
Cape Gazette

Lewes establishes short-term rental committee

The cost of short-term rentals in Lewes may be increasing in 2023. Over the last few years, the demand for short-term rentals has increased exponentially, particularly in Lewes. While innocent on the surface, an increase in short-term rentals can often stress the resources of any municipality. Municipalities may not have the infrastructure in place to facilitate the potentially large influx of people during any particularly busy season or large event.
LEWES, DE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
United States Navy
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Fishing
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Facebook
WMDT.com

Millsboro hosting Summer Craft Fair

MILLSBORO, Del. – Millsboro will host its Summer Craft Fair this weekend. Visitors can expect the East Coast Garden Center to be packed with over 40 vendors and a variety of food options. The event is scheduled for Saturday. We want to hear your good news, just email newsroom@47abc.com.
MILLSBORO, DE
delawarepublic.org

Oyster farming in Delaware is complicated issue

Oyster farming in Delaware could bring major benefits to the beaches, but there are barriers holding it back. As demand for seafood rises, the number of oyster farmers in Delaware is shrinking. Oyster farmers say they are facing a number of challenges including difficulty getting their oysters to market and...
DELAWARE STATE
Cape Gazette

Microtel by Wyndham in Milford celebrates first anniversary

The Chamber of Commerce for Greater Milford and the City of Milford held a ribbon cutting to celebrate the one-year anniversary of Microtel by Wyndham in Milford. Located on Route 1 and surrounded by dining options, Microtel Inn & Suites by Wyndham Milford is a contemporary, non-smoking hotel just a short drive from the warm sand of Bennett’s Pier Beach and shopping at Tanger Outlets Rehoboth Beach. It is just minutes from tournaments at DE Turf Sports Complex in Frederica and Sports at the Beach in Georgetown as well as Bayhealth Hospital Sussex Campus. Visitors can enjoy strolling along the Mispillion Riverwalk and see marine life at DuPont Nature Center, as well as enjoy the inn’s fitness center, outdoor pool and free Wi-Fi.
MILFORD, DE
WDEL 1150AM

Delaware obtains another $12 million for ocean dredging projects

Delaware is in line to receive another $12 million dollars from the federal government for beach replenishment projects starting in the fall. Army Corps of Engineers FY 2022 Work Plan lists three separate areas they plan to spend money on Delaware's coastline in the fall, with projects determined before the storm early in May which shrunk the coastline especially between Dewey and South Bethany.
DELAWARE STATE
Katie Cherrix

Three Locally Loved Restaurants in Salisbury, Maryland

With Salisbury University and Tidal Health driving Salisbury's economy, the city is a bustling hub with a solid mix of college students and working professionals, making it the perfect place for restaurants to set up shop. If you find yourself hungry in Salisbury, here are three locally-owned restaurants you will love to try.
SALISBURY, MD
Cape Gazette

Otters devour Lewes garden’s prized koi

When a Lewes couple realized something had devoured all the fish and frogs in their garden pond, they went to work to find the culprit. Turns out their pond was a smorgasbord for local river otters. “We finally have accepted that a pond with fish is not a good idea....
Cape Gazette

Culinary Coast Restaurant Week welcomes Victoria’s

Culinary Coast Restaurant Week welcomes Victoria’s as a participant for 2022. Victoria’s offers fine dining in an intimate setting overlooking the beach and boardwalk. Culinary Coast Restaurant Week runs from June 5 through 10, 2022. Brought to you by The Cape Gazette and the Rehoboth Beach-Dewey Beach Chamber...
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE
Delaware LIVE News

Delaware LIVE News

Wilmington, DE
2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
483K+
Views
ABOUT

Hyperlocal news in the First State, Delaware.

 https://delawarelive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy