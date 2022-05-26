ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marshfield, WI

Retired Marshfield municipal clerk pleads not guilty to stealing more than $70,000 from the city

By Karen Madden, Marshfield News-Herald
 4 days ago

WISCONSIN RAPIDS – A former Marshfield municipal clerk of courts pleaded not guilty Thursday morning to stealing more than $70,000 from the city.

Susan B. Carlson, 68, of Marshfield, faces three felony counts of theft of more than $10,000 in a business setting. If convicted, she faces a maximum of 10 years in prison on each of the three counts.

According to the criminal complaint, Carlson retired from her job as municipal clerk of courts in December 2020, after working in the position for 20 years. When the new clerk took over, she began finding, in the old records, payments for citations that were incorrectly documented. Carlson was the only person accepting payments for the municipal court and the only person authorized to make transfers between the court and the city's Finance Department.

A Wisconsin Division of Criminal Investigation special agent found someone recorded $25,629.90 into the city's computer program between June 2018 and December 2020, but the money was not given to the Finance Department for deposit, according to the complaint.

The special agent also found $12,605.15 in receipts created in Microsoft Word between January 2015 and June 2018, but they were not entered into the computer program. The money was not provided to the Finance Department, according to the complaint.

The Marshfield Police Department also takes in payments. The special agent found an officer gave Carlson $34,699.27 in cash from payments made at the department between 2015 and 2020, but the money was never deposited, according to the complaint.

The special agent checked Carlson's bank records from 2015 through 2020. Carlson deposited $101,796.46 into one bank account through a series of 499 transactions, according to the complaint. Her net pay for the same timeframe amounted to $128,622.62. Carlson told the special agent she and her husband had no other source of income other than tax returns and Social Security, according to the complaint.

Contact Karen Madden at 715-345-2245 or kmadden@gannett.com . Follow her on Twitter at @KMadden715, Instagram at @kmadden715 or Facebook at facebook.com/karen.madden.33 .

This article originally appeared on Marshfield News-Herald: Retired Marshfield municipal clerk pleads not guilty to stealing more than $70,000 from the city

