Memorial Day Sales are great for Outdoor Gear, Shop Our Favorites

One of the best times to find just about anything on sale, Memorial Day sales are especially fruitful if you’re looking for outdoor gear. Retailers are unloading stock as summer starts, and you’re grabbing the best camping, fishing, and grilling gear at a deep discount—win-win.

We’ve compiled some of our favorite Memorial Day deals from a variety of retailers—shop fast before it’s too late.

Big Costa’s Discounts at Backcountry – up to 60% off

Whether you want the ultra-functional classic Costa look of the Montauk, or something more fashion forward like the Tailwalker or Bayside, Backcountry has some pretty deep discounts for Memorial Day. Costa has built its reputation on making some of the best fishing sunglasses out there, and as such, you don’t see them go on sale too often. Most of the models in this sale have the light and tough 580P (polycarbonate) lenses, so anything you pick up will stand up to days on the water, year-after-year. — Luke Guillory

Ready to up your grill game? You can take your grill with you this weekend and save some money with this great deal on the Cabela’s 4-burner Gas Griddle. Unlike a traditional grill, the griddle allows you to cook a wider variety of items, from pancakes to burgers and beyond. The size of this griddle is ideal for both large and small gatherings, and it is relatively easy to transport. You can tote it out to a tailgate party, backyard barbecue, or even on a family camping trip. The wheels make it even easier to move from place to place and stow it out of the way when you are done. With Memorial Day just around the corner, get the deal by ordering online with Cabela’s in-store pick-up to make sure you have in time for your weekend party plans. -Meg Carney

MacSports MacRocker Folding Rocking Chair

Have a seat, or two, this weekend with savings on this folding rocking chair that’s perfect for the lake, campground, or cook out. The spring-less rocking system is quiet, so you can still enjoy the sounds of silence as you watch the sun drop. A wide seating surface and padded armrests keep you comfy, and mesh pockets store your drinks and personal items. And it’s ready to go in an instant; the chair folds and unfolds in under five seconds. –Joseph Albanese

Goal Zero Yeti 1500x solar generator – 20% off

Our Best Overall winner for the Best Solar Generator of 2022, Goal Zero’s Yeti 1500x is $400 off on the maker’s website. But, Backcountry has a great bundle — especially if this is your first solar generator — at the same 20% discount. The Yeti 1500x and Solar Kit comes with the generator and the Boulder 100 briefcase solar panel. The 1500x is a bit big (46 lbs.) for some, but for most it’s an incredibly competent, and convenient, generator for home backup or off-grid travel. — LG

Are you planning to enjoy the warm weather on the lake this weekend? Save up to $100 on the Ascend D10 Sit-In Kayak for more watersport fun. The overall design of this kayak is excellent for beginners and can provide smooth tracking and ample maneuverability. It has a large, open cockpit area to make it easy to get in and out of the boat and plenty of storage space. The storage also includes a covered sternwell area with cooler capacity. You won’t want to miss this deal before heading out to the lake this weekend. It is the perfect kayak for chill lake days, casual paddles, and even slow river floats. -MC

Admittedly, this is a bit of a novelty. But the KA-BAR Wrench Knife is more than sturdy enough to get the job done. Forged from a single piece of 425 stainless steel, this bad boy is ready to work in a custom-molded Kydex sheath that protects you and the blade. Speaking of the blade, it features 3 inches of sharpened real estate to give a large enough edge to easily handle most of the tasks that pop up on a daily basis. At less than $30, one of these made in the USA beauties will be taking up residence in my garage toolbox. —JA

Camp Chef SmokePro – 34% off

The SmokePro isn’t part of Camp Chef’s current lineup, as other models have phased it out. Bad for the general population, great for you, reader, because it’s gone on sale for $220 below retail on Amazon. The SmokePro is a true do-it-all wood pellet cooker. The internal slider gives you the option for some direct heat to your grates, allowing you to actually grill and get a decent sear, quite the feat for a pellet smoker. What’s also great about the SmokePro, in my opinion, is that it’s NOT WiFi compatible. You can still set an exact temperature on the control panel, but there’s no checking apps or fiddling with connection. It simplifies things! Just you, your compressed wood pellets, and your sturdy smoker, barbecuing as your ancestors did. — LG

Stansport 2 Burner Cast Iron Stove – 48% off

Camp cooking looks different for everyone, but a stove you can stand at cannot be beaten. The Stansport 2 Burner Cast Iron Stove makes the campsite feel more like cooking in your home kitchen. You won’t have to cut corners or make exceptions when preparing a meal on this stove, no matter your location. It has detachable legs for easy storage and transport, and the steel frame construction provides a sturdy design. While this performs like a gas stove, Stansport also makes a griddle for it so you can add a bit more variety to your camp cooking experiences. -MC

ThermoPro TP20 Wireless Meat Thermometer – Save 19%

You don’t need to hover over the barbecue to ensure your meat is grilled to perfection. The ThermoPro TP20 Wireless Meat Thermometer lets you keep an eye on the grill from up to 300 feet away. Unlike many smart devices, you won’t have to spend any time synching it with your smartphone. Just open the package, and get grilling. Hang out with your friends and family until the probe reaches the preset temperature, and the alarm sounds and it’s time to eat. —JA

Thirteen Other Great Memorial Day Deals