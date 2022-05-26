Georgia, Kirby Smart working on long-term contract extension

View the original article to see embedded media.

Kirby Smart has coached the Georgia football program to five straight top 10 finishes and the Bulldogs' first national championship in 41 years, and now the school is looking to reward him with a new contract.

Smart and Georgia are engaged in "long term" contract extension negotiations, school president Jere Morehead told the athletic board, according to The Athletic.

Details of a long-term extension for Smart will be worked out "in the coming weeks," and no information on financial terms has been announced.

Morehead did say that the deal will be “commensurate with a national championship-winning coach.”

What is Kirby Smart worth?

That could put Smart in the neighborhood of $10 million per year. Three head coaches are earning $9.5 million per year: Alabama's Nick Saban, Ohio State's Ryan Day, LSU's Brian Kelly, and Michigan State's Mel Tucker.

Lincoln Riley is rumored to be receiving a figure near or slightly over $10 million, but USC is a private school and does not disclose salary.

Kirby has transformed Georgia

Smart succeeded Mark Richt as Georgia football coach prior to the 2016 season and, after an initial 8-5 and unranked outing, the program has been a fixture in the top 25 rankings and the College Football Playoff race.

Georgia played for the national championship in Smart's second season at the helm in 2017, losing to Alabama by three in an overtime game.

The team went 14-1 and undefeated in SEC play, placed runner-up in the conference championship, and won the national title in 2021 behind one of the most aggressive defensive performances in the sport's history.

Smart is 66-15 overall and 40-9 in SEC play at Georgia, his alma mater.

The school set a modern NFL Draft record this offseason with 15 former Bulldogs being selected, and moved into a tie for the most No. 1 picks all-time (5).

( h/t The Athletic )

More from College Football HQ

Georgia football schedule for 2022 season

Georgia makes NFL Draft history

Vegas sets Georgia win total for this season

Ranking the Bulldogs' 2022 football opponents

Follow College Football HQ: Bookmark | Facebook | Twitter