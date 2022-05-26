ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Killingly, CT

Man Charged After Assault Leaving Relative Dead At Killingly Condo Complex

By Michael Mashburn
 5 days ago
A man is accused of killing a relative at a Connecticut home. Photo Credit: Pixabay/@fsHH

A man is accused of killing a relative at a Connecticut home.

Officers in in Windham County were called to the Whetstone Mills condo complex, located on Valley Road in Killingly, at around 10 p.m. Tuesday, May 24.

A caller had told 911 dispatchers that an adult male relative was overdue to return home and was last known to be visiting the complex, Connecticut State Police said.

When officers arrived, they found the victim suffering from life-threatening injuries. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators identified the victim as Alexander M. Neidhardt, age 72.

Police arrested a relative, Alexander Neidhart IV, age 43, on a charge of first-degree assault. He’s being held on a $500,000 bond.

Investigators are still working to determine what led up to the death and said there was no threat to the public.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Eastern District Major Crime Squad at 860-779-4900.

